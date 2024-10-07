Chelsea have made a habit of signing young talent from across the globe in recent years. This summer alone, the Blues signed no less than nine players all under the age of 25, including Portuguese duo Pedro Neto and Joao Felix, both 24, and English winger Jadon Sancho, also 24.

The previous summer, they also signed nine players under the age of 25, including striker Nicolas Jackson and midfielders Moises Caicedo and Cole Palmer, the latter of whom has been a revelation at Stamford Bridge since moving from Manchester City.

It's a strategy that, while it may have raised eyebrows, appears to be working for Chelsea, with Enzo Maresca's side currently sitting fourth in the Premier League and enjoying a fine run of form that has seen them go undefeated in all competitions since the end of August.

Defender Renato Veiga, who also joined the Blues this summer, recently described Chelsea's current cohort as a family.

"It’s special that here in Chelsea now, we have a big group, a big family, and everyone feels together," the 20-year-old told the club's website.

Belahyane next at The Bridge?

Chelsea aren't done building their family just yet, according to Tuttomercatoweb. On Saturday, the Italian outlet reported that the Blues are keeping tabs on Hellas Verona midfielder Reda Belahyane, having sent scouts to the Marcantonio Bentegodi Stadium to watch him in action against Venezia on Friday night.

Marseille also had scouts present on the night, according to Tuttomercatoweb. Those watching would likely have been impressed with what they saw, with Verona running out as 2-1 winners and Belahyane making both the second-most tackles and passes for Verona.

Who is Reda Belahyane?

Born in France, Belahyane, 20, represents Morocco at international level. The deep-lying midfielder began his professional career at Ligue 1 side Nice, where he made his first-team debut as a teenager in March 2023. He moved to Verona in January 2024.

His former club Nice previously described him as "a technical and creative player with the ball, aggressive and willing to win the ball back". He is also elite on the ball, weaving in and out of pressure in the middle of the park, sitting in the 97th percentile for successful take-ons by midfielders, as per FBRef.

He's now a regular for Verona having started all seven of the club's Serie A matches this term and has been highly praised by manager Paolo Zanetti for his performances, with the Italian boss particularly fond of his ability to win second balls and apply pressure to his opposing numbers.

By his own admission, Belahyane bases his game on that of Chelsea and France legend N'Golo Kante, who is widely regarded as one of the best holding midfielders of all-time.