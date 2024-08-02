Chelsea chiefs sense a potential opportunity to swoop in and negotiate a move for one £200,000-per-week star, considering his talks to join Barcelona have now stalled.

Chelsea still targeting new winger after missing out on Olise

Earlier this summer, it was widely reported that the west Londoners wanted to bring in Michael Olise from Crystal Palace. It was even claimed that Chelsea were ready to offer players in exchange for Olise, but then Bayern Munich came knocking.

Despite Chelsea's advances and attempts to lure the 22-year-old to Stamford Bridge, it was Bayern who ended up winning the race for his signature, with the Bavarians agreeing a £50 million deal to sign Olise ahead of Enzo Maresca's side.

Following Olise's transfer snub, Chelsea remain in the market for a new winger who can provide competition for the likes of Raheem Sterling, Mykhailo Mudryk and Noni Madueke.

Co-sporting directors Laurence Stewart and Paul Winstanley have cast their eyes on a few interesting options, including the likes of Borussia Dortmund forward Karim Adeyemi, who Juventus are reportedly pushing to sign at the moment.

Karim Adeyemi 2023/24 stats for Borussia Dortmund in all competitions Stat: Appearances 34 Goals 5 Assists 2 Minutes played 1,710 via Transfermarkt

Chelsea had planned to offer Adeyemi a seven-year contract to join them, according to some reports, so the Blues may need to get moving - or risk losing out on another attacking target to an elite European club.

Another name to be mentioned is RB Leipzig forward and Spain star Dani Olmo. Chelsea are one of the clubs interested in signing Olmo, following his excellent campaign at Euro 2024, where he scored three goals and bagged a further two assists for the eventual champions.

However, Barcelona are pressing ahead in talks for Olmo, so they face a very serious threat from the La Liga heavyweights if Chelsea are serious about signing the 26-year-old.

While the Catalans attempt to get a deal for Olmo over the line, Chelsea could pinch another player who Barca have stalled in discussions for - Athletic Bilbao starlet Nico Williams.

Chelsea sense opportunity to sign Williams after stalled Barcelona talks

According to journalist Simon Phillips, Chelsea sense an opportunity to sign Williams with his Barcelona move on hold. The £200,000-per-week forward bagged a very impressive 19 assists in all competitions at club level last season, and like Olmo, impressed on-lookers with his displays at the Euros.

“Chelsea ‘are still there’ for Nico Williams," wrote Phillips. "Chelsea are now sensing an opportunity to move in. This is one to watch.”

The Spaniard's deal also contains a £50 million release clause, which would allow Chelsea to bypass negotiations with Bilbao and talk directly to the player over terms.