Chelsea's 3-2 win over Newcastle United on Monday night underlined the absurdity of their season this year, as they have seemingly managed to flip from brilliant to terrible on a match-to-match basis.

Mauricio Pochettino has a team full of promising youngsters, but he hasn't been able to get a consistent tune out of them for more than a couple of weeks at a time.

That said, a few starters, such as Cole Palmer and Conor Gallagher, have improved their reputations over the campaign.

However, as crucial as the Englishman has been this season, one of his teammates with far fewer appearances this year, earns four times as much per week.

Conor Gallagher's salary at Chelsea

Gallagher joined the Blues' youth setup at just six years old and, bar a few loan moves, has been with the club ever since.

A boyhood Chelsea fan, the Epsom-born ace made his full debut for the first team in a Premier League clash away to Leeds United in 2022. While the result was far from ideal, he would play another 44 games for the Blues, scoring three goals and providing one assist.

Starting XI on Gallagher's full debut Leeds United 3 - 0 Chelsea: August 2022 GK - Edouard Mendy RB - Reece James CB - Thiago Silva CB - Kalidou Koulibaly LB - Marc Cucurella CM - Jorginho CM - Conor Gallagher RM - Ruben Loftus-Cheek LM - Mason Mount ST - Kai Havertz ST - Raheem Sterling All Data via Transfermarkt

His importance to the team and overall effectiveness have grown massively this year. He has 37 appearances, four goals, seven assists, and has even captained the side on 17 occasions.

However, despite playing so many games for the west Londoners this season and scoring important goals, like the winner against Leeds in the FA Cup, the Englishman remains one of the worst-paid starters at the club, taking home £50k-per-week.

Now, while that is a frankly unimaginable amount of money for the vast majority of people, it isn't in the world of football, especially when one of Gallagher's teammates is earning four times as much as him.

Ben Chilwell's salary at Chelsea

The Chelsea man in question is Ben Chilwell, who joined the club from Leicester City in August 2020 for around £50m.

Now, the former Foxes star is clearly a talented player. After all, he wouldn't have 19 England caps and 168 Premier League appearances to his name if he wasn't, but it would be hard to call his move to Chelsea a success as things stand for one key reason: his injuries.

Ben Chilwell's injuries at Chelsea Season Injuries Days Out Games Missed 2020/21 2 84 7 2021/22 1 178 45 2022/23 2 117 20 2023/24 3 108 19 Total 8 487 91 All Stats via Transfermarkt

Across his four seasons at Stamford Bridge, the "unlucky" full-back, as journalist Paul Brown described him, has missed a total of 91 games - an average of 22.75 - and spent at least 487 days on the sidelines - an average of 121.5.

It's still happening to the 27-year-old today, as he was forced to miss the game on Monday night due to a knee injury. This situation would be less of a problem if the club hadn't invested so much in the Milton Keynes-born gem.

The finances of Ben Chilwell's Chelsea career Transfer Fee £50m Total Wages £35.6m Total Cost (so far) £85.6m Appearances 103 Cost per Appearance £831k Minutes 7324 Cost per Minute £11.6k Goals 9 Cost per Goal £9.5m Assists 12 Cost per Assist £7.1m Goal Involvements 21 Cost per Goal Involvement £4m Stats via Transfermarkt & Wages via Capology

His £50m transfer fee, combined with the 136 weeks he earned £190k and the last 49 weeks in which he's been earning £200k, means the club has spent a whopping £85.6m on his services so far.

That translates to roughly £831k-per-appearance, £9.5m-per-goal, or £4m-per-goal-involvement, which feels like a lot of money for not much in return.

Ultimately, Chilwell is still a quality left-back, but if he can't stay fit for even half a season, it seems absurd that he should be earning four times as much as Gallagher, and it might be time for Todd Boehly and Co to cash in and find a full-back who can play 35+ games a season.