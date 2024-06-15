Since Todd Boehly became the owner of Chelsea Football Club, they have spent an extraordinary £1b on new signings to try and return the club to the top of English football. So far, they have had little success.

Boehly’s first season at the club, 2023/23, saw the Blues collect their lowest points since 1987/88, with 44 and register their lowest Premier League finish in a 38-game season, as per Opta Joe. Last term was a slight improvement. The Blues finished sixth in the table, which helped them qualify for the Europa Conference League. However, for all the money spent by their American owners, they are yet to have a trophy to show for it.

Twice in Boehly’s reign, the Blues have broken the British transfer record. First, they signed Enzo Fernandez from Benfica for £107m, before splashing £115m just seven months later to sign Moises Caicedo from Brighton, after he rejected a move to Liverpool.

All those expensive incomings mean Chelsea need to balance the books, which has led to major outgoings like Mason Mount. The Cobham graduate joined Manchester United last summer for £55m.

With a similar issue on the cards this summer, it means further sales could occur at Stamford Bridge. There is already one player who could be on his way out of the club.

Chelsea could sell winger to Premier League club

The player in question here is Chelsea’s England under-21 international winger Noni Madueke. The former PSV Eindhoven man could depart Stamford Bridge this summer in search of more regular game time.

According to a report from Mark Douglas of i Newspaper, Newcastle United are targeting Madueke, 'who may become available' for a transfer this summer, provided Chelsea complete the signing of Michael Olise, who himself could be an option for the Magpies if the Blues or Man United fail to land him.

However, Eddie Howe’s side could well target Madueke as an alternative to the France under-21 international, who may become third choice on the right wing at Stamford Bridge if they sign Olise. He would have to compete against the Crystal Palace man, and Cole Palmer for a spot in the side.

It may not be a tough deal to complete, given 'Newcastle have already done business' with the Blues in the past. The price for Madueke is not clear, but he is valued at £42m by Football Observatory. This is a fee that seems realistic, given Chelsea will be hoping to make a profit on the £29m they paid PSV in January 2023.

Why Madueke could be a big loss

It is fair to say that Madueke’s involvement for Chelsea last season was not as much as he would have hoped. He played just 23 times in the Premier League and performed fairly well, finding the back of the net five times, and registering two assists. However, the 1052 minutes he played equated to just over 11 full 90 minutes.

Given Madueke is just 22 years old, it is in his interest to get as many minutes as possible, to ensure he hits the heights predicted for him. After all, he was called the “future of Chelsea” by Chelsea journalist Felix Johnston on X. He is a tricky winger, who loves to cut inside on his left foot and drive at defenders.

If Chelsea do decide to move Madueke on this summer, it could be a bigger loss for the Blues than Conor Gallagher, who seems destined to move away from the club this summer. The England international is linked with a transfer to London rivals Tottenham. The BBC believe he is valued at £50m by Chelsea.

Gallagher was a key player for the Blues last season featuring in all but one of their Premier League games. He also captained his boyhood club 30 times in all competitions. However, they could cut ties this summer.

If Chelsea do sell both Gallagher and Madueke, the loss of the latter could be felt more. This is because a shift from the right wing to attacking midfield could be on the cards for Palmer. The Premier League Young Player of the Year played there 18 times last season, and in Gallagher’s absence, he could well be in for a permanent switch as a number 10.

Regardless of whether they sign Olise or not, a future at Chelsea could still be on the cards for the 22-year-old on the right wing. As with any club, the Blues need squad depth, and with Palmer becoming the first choice number 10, it means Madueke’s sale could have long-term implications, because of a lack of options on the right.

Olise would be the only man holding down the fort on that side, a player who himself is injury-prone. Squad rotation will be vital for Chelsea, especially given the fact they are back in Europe next season.

Madueke, Palmer, Olise stats on RW in 2023/24 compared Player Games Goals Assists Minutes Madueke 34 8 3 1591 Palmer 18 12 5 1519 Olise 19 10 6 1277 Stats from Transfermarkt

It remains to be seen if Chelsea do commission the sale of Madueke this summer. However, the impact it could have on the squad is somewhat understated, and in a few months time the Blues could be regretting their decision to sell the exciting right-winger this summer.