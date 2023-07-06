Chelsea are reportedly interested in Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, as Mauricio Pochettino prepares for his first season in charge at Stamford Bridge.

The Argentine arrives on the back of a dreadful campaign for the Blues, who recorded their lowest Premier League finish since 1994, finishing 12th after a disjointed year in west London.

Things are looking up for the club, with the appointment of Pochettino and a seemingly strong clearout of players not seen up to par in terms of the project ahead, sparking rumours that Todd Boehly could spend lavishly again this summer.

Are Chelsea signing Sergej Milinkovic-Savic?

As reported by Italian news outlet Il Tempo - relayed by Sport Witness - earlier this week, Lazio midfielder Milinkovic-Savic is the latest player to emerge as a potential target to take over in midfield for the Blues.

The report claims that Pochettino will require a midfielder considering the sales made this summer, with the club reported to have ‘shown interest’ in the Serbian gem.

Lazio president Claudio Lotito claimed that the club ‘won’t go below €30m’ (£26m) in considering offers for the 28-year-old, who they risk losing next summer for free with his contract set to expire.

How could Sergej Milinkovic-Savic fit in at Chelsea?

Lauded as a “top talent” by journalist Liam Canning, the 28-year-old could be a vital asset for Pochettino to integrate into his midfield.

Deployed primarily as a central midfielder, the Serbian has been instrumental both in the final third and in acting as a sweeper in the engine room for Lazio.

In 36 Serie A appearances for his club last season, the midfielder contributed to 17 goals, scoring nine himself and assisting eight in an impressive feat in front of goal for the dominating midfielder, via FBref.

For Chelsea, his talents could make him the perfect candidate to partner record-signing Enzo Fernandez who could have his full potential unlocked by having the experienced 28-year-old playing alongside him.

The Argentine gem ranked in the top 1% of players in the Premier League based on his frequency of dispatching progressive passes with relativity to his minutes played, averaging a mammoth 9.77 per 90, via FBref.

Pochettino could unearth a dynamic pivot in midfield by pairing Enzo with Milinkovic-Savic, with the two displaying similar yet opposing strengths that could fuse them as the perfect duo.

While the Argentine flexes an innate passing ability, as highlighted by his 88.1% pass accuracy rate per 90, the Serbian could offer defensive cover worthy of supporting his potential counterpart to benefit both ends of play for Chelsea.

As per FBref, the Lazio gem averaged a mammoth 2.86 aerial wins per 90 in Serie A, contrasting to Fernandez’s 0.41 per 90 in the Premier League.

The 6 foot 3 midfielder averaged 7.4 total duel wins per game for the Eagles in the league, as well as winning possession 0.7 times per game and producing 1.6 tackles, via Sofascore.

Despite being slightly more defensively competent than the Chelsea whizz, the Spanish-born ace flexes an impressive playmaking ability, displayed through his 14 big chances created in Serie A last term to go alongside his applaudable goal contribution tally.

Pochettino could do the £106.8m midfielder a favour in hiring Milinkovic-Savic as his partner, in a deal that could prove to be dominant in the Premier League.