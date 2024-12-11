Chelsea chiefs have set an eye-watering price tag for superstar forward Cole Palmer, as European champions Real Madrid signal their interest in tempting him with a move to the Bernabeu.

Cole Palmer praised after 4-3 Chelsea win over Tottenham

With 36 goals and 21 assists from just 62 appearances in all competitions since joining Chelsea from Man City in 2023, Palmer is shaping up to be one of the biggest bargains of the last few years considering he was snapped up for just £42.5 million.

The £130,000-per-week winger also made an impact for England at Euro 2024, consistently showing flashes of brilliance and intent when given the chance by ex-boss Gareth Southgate, and he scored a wonderful equaliser against Spain in the final.

Palmer is fast emerging as the Premier League's next big superstar, with his heroics against Tottenham reinforcing his prowess as a player who is surely one of England's biggest hopes for the next decade and beyond.

Chelsea's next Premier League fixtures Date Brentford (home) December 15 Everton (away) December 22 Fulham (home) December 26 Ipswich Town (away) December 30 Crystal Palace (away) January 4

The 22-year-old's breakthrough season of 27 goals and 15 assists in all competitions last term was by no means a flash in the pan, with there being serious debate over whether Palmer is actually the biggest star in England right now.

"For us, for sure. But in the Premier League, there are top players, top talents. Cole belongs to those players," said Maresca on whether Palmer is the Premier League's best player.

"I had Cole with one year four years ago at Man City Under-23s, so I know Cole from then. The best thing about him, he was then in one way and now after two years, 20 goals, 25 goals last season, and considered one of the best - he is exactly the same guy.

"Loves football, humble, no strange things and this is the best thing for Cole. Today, young players, if they play one good game they already think... and then they lose the balance. Cole is always the same."

Palmer helped to sweep Tottenham aside on Sunday as Chelsea ran out 4-3 winners in north London, with the forward dispatching two penalties and dinking a cheeky panenka beyond the hapless Fraser Forster.

Chelsea set eye-watering price tag for Cole Palmer

According to reports out of Spain, La Liga giants Real have even started to take note of his exploits, which is hardly surprising.

The Galacticos are believed to have set their sights on Palmer as a possible target, but club president Florentino Perez will run into quite a few major obstacles. Palmer signed a contract extension in August, which will keep him at Stamford Bridge until 2033, so Chelsea have all the leeway in negotiations with any interested side.

It also allows Chelsea to demand an eye-watering £165 million for Palmer, which is their apparent asking price via a Spanish media source.

This figure reportedly makes the Three Lions star unattainable for Real, who could now put a compelte halt to making any move for him next year or in the near future.