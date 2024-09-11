Chelsea are set for a free run over signing a £63 million striker in 2025, coming after a decision from London rivals Arsenal.

Chelsea miss out on signing world-class striker this summer

Despite many reports linking the Blues with a world-class new striker, Enzo Maresca couldn't quite get one over the line in time, despite making moves for big names.

Chelsea made an approach to sign Ivan Toney from Brentford during the last week of the transfer window, before the Englishman joined Saudi Pro League side Al-Ahli, and Todd Boehly also attempted a blockbuster last minute deal for Victor Osimhen.

The Nigerian, who was one of Serie A's most prolific goalscorers of the last few years, was forced to settle for a loan move to Turkish Süper Lig champions Galatasaray - after transfers to both Al-Ahli and Chelsea collapsed at the eleventh hour.

Osimhen's Serie A Statistics 2023/24 Appearances 25 Goals 15 Assists 3 Shots Per 90 3.86 Key Passes Per 90 1.05 Successful Take-Ons Per 90 0.73

Chelsea made a summer deadline day bid to sign Osimhen, as reported by Fabrizio Romano, but the Blues couldn't quite finalise a deal in time for the 25-year-old to make a Premier League move.

While Osimhen's proposed move to Stamford Bridge is off for the time being, ex-Chelsea midfielder John Obi-Mikel has revealed the player's desire to join, and disappointment they couldn't get it done before 11pm that day.

“I know what Victor wanted, I know what the club offered him, I know where we got to, we finally got to a compromise, both sides had to compromise, I was just some little things here and there, paperwork, medical, and a few issues we just couldn’t get over the line and we didn’t have much time," said Obi-Mikel on Osimhen's failed Chelsea move.

“Both sides really played their part in terms of getting the deal done, and I commend Chelsea for that because I can see their ambition of where they want to take this club now and also on Victor’s side, how much he really wanted to come to the club.

“He was disappointed it didn’t happen. I spoke to him when the transfer window shut, I gave him a call, we spent 20 minutes talking, I said, ‘listen, I’m always here for you, you need to keep your head down, you need to keep working hard, keep training, I know it’s not the best situation right now but I know you’re strong’.

Chelsea set for free run over signing Osimhen in 2025

While the African has joined Galatasaray on loan for the rest of this season, Osimhen's contract has a break clause, which allows certain interested clubs to swoop for him in January.

His new Napoli release clause is also set at around £63 million, so this could be a very good opportunity for Chelsea if they wish to reignite their interest at the turn of the year. GiveMeSport claim Chelsea will also have a free run over signing Osimhen, following Arsenal's decision not to pursue a winter deal for him.