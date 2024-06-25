Chelsea are set for new transfer talks with the representatives of a £200,000-per-week forward also targeted by Barcelona, as head coach Enzo Maresca seeks fresh attacking names after missing out on a key target already.

Chelsea identify Olise alternatives after losing out to Bayern Munich

Despite weeks of rumoured talks, Chelsea were eventually beaten in the race to sign Crystal Palace winger Michael Olise, who instead has chosen to join Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich.

The news emerged last week, courtesy of reliable journalist David Ornstein, with Olise looking set to link up with Harry Kane in Bavaria. The 22-year-old was a star Premier League performer last season, and Chelsea were seen as among the favourites to land Olise, but it appears the pull of Bayern has thwarted Maresca.

Co-sporting directors Laurence Stewart and Paul Winstanley must now source an alternative to Olise in the forward area. It is believed Chelsea have shortlisted Ademola Lookman as a new priority target as one option, with BBC journalist Nizaar Kinsella claiming they're very much still on the hunt for a new winger despite missing out on Olise.

Another interesting alternative, and one who's impressed at this summer's Euros, is Spain winger Nico Williams. The Athletic Bilbao winger racked up 11 assists in La Liga last term and is currently making a name for himself as one of the continent's finest young attacking stars.

Chelsea's best-performing players in the Premier League last season Average match rating (WhoScored) Cole Palmer 7.48 Conor Gallagher 7.13 Nicolas Jackson 7.07 Moises Caicedo 6.85 Noni Madueke 6.84

The 21-year-old's contract also includes a release clause set at around £49 million, according to some reports, which makes him a potentially cheaper option than Olise would've been.

Chelsea set for new talks with Williams over signing him

As per CaughtOffside, Barcelona and Paris-Saint Germain are among the £200,000-per-week Williams' many admirers, but it is believed Chelsea and Arsenal are the ones "advancing" most for a move right now.

The Gunners are ready to trigger his release clause, while Chelsea have seemingly been in contact with the player's agents. They add that Chelsea are set for further talks with Williams and his representatives to gauge the conditions of a deal, and to find out whether it's a financially feasible operation.

“I think it’s the best performance since I’ve been here,” said Spain manager Luis de la Fuente on Williams' performance against Italy at the Euros.

“At least, the most complete one. I can’t praise Spanish talent enough. We are the best in the world at reading different registers of the game. This is a remarkable generation of players.”