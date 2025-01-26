Once again turning their attention towards future stars, Chelsea have reportedly set their sights on signing another Premier League gem alongside Manchester United's Alejandro Garnacho this month.

Chelsea transfer news

A side building for years to come, a young Chelsea squad are beginning to fall away from their early season form as defeat at the hands of struggling champions Manchester City exposed for all to see.

Despite taking the lead within the first three minutes through Noni Madueke, who took full advantage of Abdukodir Khusanov's nightmare start in a Man City shirt, Chelsea eventually found themselves on the end of a 3-1 defeat with another Robert Sanchez mistake at the heart of proceedings.

Such a defeat won't stand in the way of Chelsea's transfer plans this month, however, with Garnacho the name threatening to steal the headlines. Out of favour at Manchester United, a swap deal between himself and Christopher Nkunku has reportedly been discussed, which would see the Blues kill two birds with one stone.

It's then at Stamford Bridge that Garnacho could be joined by another young Premier League talent. According to reports in Spain, Chelsea now want to sign Jermy Monga from Leicester City in another move with the future in mind.

Still just 15 years old, Monga is quite the prospect and perhaps the future of Chelsea's attack should they get their deal over the line. Appearing for Leicester's U18s this season - scoring once and assisting three times in four appearances - the teenager is ahead of schedule in his development and seemingly destined for the top.

In one swoop, Chelsea could land two wingers capable of playing a part for years to come at Stamford Bridge with Monga eventually joining what would be a Garnacho at the peak of his powers when he's ready for senior football on a consistent basis.

Monga is one to watch

Throughout Premier League history, Stamford Bridge has been the place to be for young players. Whether it's been John Terry, Frank Lampard or now Cole Palmer, all made the switch to join up with the West London club at a young age before stealing the show in their own rights. Now, Monga could follow that same path from Leicester to Chelsea glory.

The young winger is certainly one to watch given his current trajectory and when the time comes, he'll have quite the decision to make regarding his future. There's undoubtedly space in Chelsea's youth side for a starring winger these days too following the exit of Rio Ngumoha to Liverpool last summer.

By signing Monga, those at Stamford Bridge could be instantly making up for Ngumoha's exit, which looks likely to become their latest transfer regret as he continues to progress at Anfield.

Maintaining their transfer policy, Chelsea are gradually transforming into a side to be feared with several stars destined to have their say for years to come in the Premier League.