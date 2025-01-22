Chelsea are set to hold talks over signing a highly-rated forward imminently, with manager Enzo Maresca targeting potential replacements for Christopher Nkunku.

Chelsea eye new attacker as Nkunku agrees Bayern Munich terms

The Frenchman, who's currently one of Chelsea's top scorers in all competitions, is still just a bit-part member of the team when it comes to chances in the Premier League - with the vast majority of his goals coming in the Carabao Cup, FA Cup and Conference League.

Nkunku's 13 goals and four assists in that period still represent a significant contribution, though, and the 27-year-old has performed very well when given the chance by Maresca.

As such, Chelsea would be weakened if the ex-RB Leipzig star were to depart, which is seen as a real possibility before deadline day on February 3. According to reliable media sources in Germany, Nkunku has agreed personal terms on a move to Bayern Munich, with Vincent Kompany's side earmarking the versatile forward as a top transfer target.

Chelsea's next Premier League fixtures Date Man City (away) January 25 West Ham (away) February 3 Brighton (away) February 14 Aston Villa (away) February 22 Southampton (home) February 25

He is rumoured to be frustrated by a lack of chances in the English top flight, prompting his eagerness to leave Stamford Bridge this transfer window, and Bayern are looking to take full advantage of this situation.

That being said, Chelsea won't let Nkunku leave for less than £60 million, so there is still work to be done on a fee between clubs. As well as Nkunku, Cesare Casadei and Renato Veiga are expected to leave Chelsea, while exits are also possible for Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Carney Chukwuemeka, Axel Disasi and João Félix if the right offers arrive (The Telegraph).

Mykhailo Mudryk's recent failed drug test also raises the chances of a potential departure for the Ukranian, even if it may not be in this window, so Chelsea could actually require a new forward soon - despite their strength in depth right now.

This plethora of possible departures has motivated west London transfer chiefs to look at new attacking options, including Man United winger Alejandro Garnacho.

Chelsea set to hold imminent talks over signing Alejandro Garnacho

According to The Telegraph and reliable reporter Matt Law, Chelsea are set to hold talks over signing Garnacho "in the coming days".

David Ornstein reported last week that Chelsea made an initial approach for Garnacho, and it now appears that they're firming up their interest in the Argentine as they weigh up attacking targets.

Law writes that Jamie Gittens and Mathys Tel are other players under consideration by Chelsea, with talks set to take place over the Bundesliga duo as well. Garnacho, who's bagged eight goals and five assists in all competitions this season, is thought to be valued at around £50 million by the Red Devils.

Chelsea do face stiff competition from Napoli, though, with Antonio Conte's side already having a bid rejected for the 20-year-old. It is added by Law that both sides are seeking clarity over his temperament before formally pressing ahead with a bid.