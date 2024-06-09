Chelsea’s drastic spending since the arrival of Todd Boehly looks set to continue once again this summer.

The American businessman took control of the club back in 2022 after Roman Abramovich had to relinquish control of the Blues following the Russia/Ukraine war.

Since his takeover, Boehly has splashed over £1bn on new players, with the heavy expenditure set to continue once more in the upcoming transfer window.

New boss Enzo Maresca has already bolstered his Chelsea side, with the signing of Fulham centre-back Tosin Adarabioyo on a free transfer, but the Italian isn’t going to stop there.

The club are set to sign another talent in the next few days, with a reputable journalist confirming that a £6m deal is edging ever closer.

Chelsea edging closer to signing Brazilian talent

According to journalist Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea are set to beat Real Madrid in the race to sign young Brazilian right-back Pedro Lima.

Lima, who currently plays for Sport Recife in the second tier of Brazilian football, has attracted major interest from the Blues, with Maresca’s side set to win the race for his signature.

The 17-year-old has already made 29 appearances this season despite his tender age, making an immediate impact in his early professional career.

Although Chelsea are set to win the race, the Brazilian may not feature at Stamford Bridge immediately, with French side Strasbourg agreeing to sign him, as they are also owned by Chelsea’s American businessman Boehly.

He’s also managed to score two goals from right back, demonstrating his attacking capabilities – a quality that will certainly be of use to one Chelsea first-team member in the years to come.

Why Lima would be perfect for Cole Palmer

In his nine league matches in Brazil's Serie B during 2023/24, the youngster has demonstrated qualities at both ends that would undoubtedly improve the Chelsea squad in the years ahead.

Lima has won nine tackles – an average of one per 90 – winning 82% of the challenges that he’s attempted in Brazil. He’s also won 57% of the duels he contested demonstrating his ability to regain possession for his side.

Pedro Lima's stats in Serie B during 2023/24 Statistics Tally Games 9 Passes 153 Pass accuracy 81% Touches in attacking areas 20 Tackles 9 Tackle success rate 82% Duels won 57% Stats via FotMob

However, the youngster has been equally as impressive in possession, completing 153 passes – an average of 17 passes per game – at a completion rate of 81%.

The “ridiculous” talent, as described by analyst Ben Mattinson, likes to get forward and “comes alive” in the final third creating endless opportunities - a quality that will certainly benefit Cole Palmer in the years ahead.

The 22-year-old has enjoyed his best campaign to date, contributing with 33 goals and assists this season, the most of any player in the Premier League.

The former Manchester City talent has created 72 chances and completed 52 dribbles at a success rate of 53%, contributing to his excellent tally of goals and assists.

Palmer has been worth every penny of his £40m transfer fee, cementing his place within Gareth Southgate’s England side for the European Championships in Germany this summer.

Maresca has the perfect squad ahead of him to build a successful Chelsea side and potentially lead them back towards winning their first Premier League title since 2016/17.

Lima is still very young and needs the move to France to allow him to develop, before making a huge impact at Stamford Bridge and potentially taking Palmer to the next level.