Chelsea have been one of the busier Premier League sides in the summer transfer window as Enzo Maresca has spent Todd Boehly’s cash on a whim.

The Italian has signed the likes of João Félix, Marc Guiu, Kieran Dewsbury-Hall and Pedro Neto over the previous couple of months, but that wasn't without its fair share of chaos.

Initial results have been mixed, as the Blues have won just two of their opening four games this term, but time is of the essence.

The Londoners may have missed out on Victor Osimhen but one late move was completed as Jadon Sancho swapped Manchester for the capital.

How much Man Utd will pay for Jadon Sancho

According to TEAMtalk, Manchester United had initially valued Sancho at around £40m in response to the interest from Chelsea but it was a fee lower than that which Boehly and Co agreed a deal on.

In the process of landing the England international on an initial loan deal, it's been reported that an obligation to buy of around £20m-£25m has been put in place.

The winger has failed to really settle during his spell at Old Trafford, scoring just 12 goals in 83 appearances for the Red Devils, and iErik ten Hag has taken a hit on the player as a result.

In an alternative reality, Sancho should be comfortably one of the finest players on the planet. Yet things turned sour soon after he joined the club and is now actively seeking an exit from Old Trafford.

Chelsea have signed a bucket load of forwards this summer and it will come as no surprise to hear they have a few who are already worth more than that Sancho fee.

What Chelsea spent to sign Pedro Neto

Despite having an embarrassment of riches at his disposal in his attacking department, Maresca still felt he had room for another winger in his squad.

This saw the Blues spend £54m to sign Wolverhampton Wanderers' forward Pedro Neto a few weeks ago in a move which could perhaps net the club millions in profit if all goes to plan in the coming years.

Pedro Neto's Wolves statistics Season Games Goals Assists 2023/24 24 3 11 2022/23 19 0 1 2021/22 13 1 1 2020/21 35 5 6 2019/20 44 5 5 Via Transfermarkt

Analyst Ben Mattinson lauded the winger as a "monster" back in 2023, and he enjoyed a fabulous spell with the Old Gold.

Injury issues meant he wasn’t quite as consistent as he wanted to be in the Midlands, but he did demonstrate flashes of immense quality last term.

Indeed, in the Premier League, Neto scored twice, and grabbed nine assists while averaging 1.9 key passes and 1.9 successful dribbles per game.

During his three full seasons at United, Sancho registered more than six goal contributions just once (2022/23), hardly the numbers expected following his big-money move from Borussia Dortmund.

Neto may have missed 23 games last season due to injury, but still registered 11 goal contributions in the top flight, proving that if he remained fully fit, this number would have been much higher.

The Portuguese star has made a solid enough start to life in Blue, grabbing an assist against his old side on the weekend in Chelsea’s 6-2 win.

If he carries on this early momentum, Neto can force his way into the starting XI sooner rather than later, potentially becoming one of the club’s key assets before long. It's a deal, a rare one under Boehly, that they're set to strike gold with.