There is now a "serious possibility" that Chelsea could sign Flamengo's exciting young midfielder Matheus Franca this summer, transfers expert Fabrizio Romano has told GIVEMESPORT.

Chelsea transfer news - what's the latest on Matheus Franca?

It's been another busy summer of frantic transfer business in West London, but more due to outgoings than incomings for once, with the club selling a raft of first-team players to the burgeoning Saudi league, European leagues and even rivals in the Premier League.

The shipping off of so many players has now allowed the club to start looking towards incomings, with the young striker Nicolas Jackson already coming through the doors at Stamford Bridge from La Liga outfit Villarreal.

The club are also making a conscious effort to sign young, exciting players that are full of potential, with one of those targets being Flamengo's much sought-after Franca.

Fabrizio Romano confirmed on his YouTube channel last week that the Blues were preparing to make an opening offer for the youngster in the region of £17m, with additional add-ons driving the fee up further.

Things appear to have progressed yet further over the course of the week, with a deal now looking increasingly likely, according to the Italian.

What has Fabrizio Romano said about Chelsea and Matheus Franca?

Romano was clear in confirming Chelsea's interest in the exciting youngster as well as revealing the club's overall strategy when it comes to South America in the future.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "Matheus Franca is a serious possibility. They are already invested in Angelo Gabriel. Franca is another super talent.

"So, it seems very clear the idea is to invest in a big way in South American talents and hope to see them in a Chelsea shirt in the future."

How good is Matheus Franca?

It isn't easy to get a full picture of just how good Franca really is as he is still relatively new to senior football, having played just 28 times for Flamengo in Brazil's Serie A.

However, he has managed to impress in his short time as a professional footballer finding the back of the net five times in those 28 appearances and considering he has managed that feat while playing in five different positions, the hype might well be justified.

Football scout Jacek Kulig would likely agrees as he was full of praise for the player when he first flagged him to fans outside of Brazil almost two years ago, saying:

"Great midfielder, great striker, he can play almost everywhere. One of the most exciting teenagers in Brazil at the moment."

Even with his limited experience, some elements of his game jump off the page when you look at his underlying numbers.

According to FBref, who compare players in a similar position in what they define as the world's next best eight competitions, Franca sits in the top 2% for non-penalty goals, the top 3% for non-penalty expected goals and total shots, the top 4% for touches in the opposition's penalty area, and the top 11% for successful take-ons, all per 90.

If Chelsea can secure his signature for just £17m, it could prove to be a brilliant bit of business in a few years time.