Chelsea forgotten man Romelu Lukaku is attracting interest from Inter Milan; however, the current offer the Italian giants have on the table to land him is not 'enough' to tempt the Blues to sell the Belgian international, according to Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth.

Do Inter Milan want to re-sign Romelu Lukaku?

According to Sky Sport Italia, Inter Milan are set to submit a new bid for Lukaku worth between €30-35 million following news that their offer to Chelsea of €25 million was turned down by the Stamford Bridge club.

Chelsea are holding out for €40 million; however, Lukaku is believed to be desperate to rejoin Inter Milan this summer and return to the San Siro despite alternative interest from Saudi Arabia.

The Daily Mail have reported that Chelsea have agreed to push back Lukaku's proposed return to training at Cobham until next Monday as the £178k-a-week ace looks to seal a permanent move away from the club.

Christian Pulisic, Pierre-Emerick Aubamayeng and Hakim Ziyech are also set to be granted an extended leave as the Blues try to offload the unwanted trio, with Mauricio Pochettino keen to trim his squad before flying out with his side to the United States on a pre-season tour.

Interest in Lukaku from Saudi Arabia is said to be from Al-Hilal, while Inter Milan's Serie A rivals Juventus are looking to steal a march on their rivals to sign the experienced forward, as per The Guardian.

Former Everton striker Lukaku is now warming to potentially moving to join the football revolution in the Middle East, having previously been averse to the idea.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Sky Sports reporter Sheth thinks that Inter Milan will need to up their bid if they want to land Lukaku this window.

Sheth stated: “Now, the latest information we’ve got at Sky Sports News is that they think that Inter Milan are trying to put a deal together that’s worth around €35m. I don’t think that’s going to be enough for Chelsea to sell Romelu Lukaku to Inter Milan and in the background, you’ve got interest from Al Hilal in Saudi Arabia and Qatar, and also Juventus have held initial talks with Romelu Lukaku.

“That could just be a moot point because of the desire of the player to go to one particular club that might work against Chelsea, because if he only wants to go to Inter Milan and nowhere else, sometimes that can bring the valuation of a player down.”

Should Chelsea let Romelu Lukaku leave Stamford Bridge?

Despite Lukaku evidently having quality, the time is right for both parties to shake hands and go their separate ways owing to a disappointing second spell for the Belgian at Chelsea after joining for £97.5 million in 2021, as per Sky Sports.

His goal return for the Blues in his second spell is best described as okay but unremarkable. Lukaku has notched 15 goals and two assists in 44 appearances across all competitions, as per Transfermarkt.

Returning to Inter Milan on loan last term, he registered 14 goals and seven assists in 37 outings for the Italian giants. It seems a reunion between the two permanently would make sense for everyone.

Chelsea fans won't be disappointed if the club can recoup a good fee for Lukaku and will be looking forward to seeing how new attackers Christopher Nkunku and Nicolas Jackson can fit into Pochettino's tactical framework this season.