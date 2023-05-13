Chelsea owner Todd Boehly is now expected to steer clear of commercial partnerships with cryptocurrency companies.

Many cryptocurrency companies have run into trouble since the collapse of the FTX exchange and it impacted Chelsea Football Club. After agreeing a £20m-a-year sleeve deal with WhaleFin, the company experienced financial trouble prompting the Blues to terminate their agreement early.

Which companies are Chelsea interested in working with?

According to Football Insider finance reporter Adam Williams, their experience with crypto companies has led to a change in commercial strategy. Instead, Chelsea are in talks with companies from more traditional sectors such as technology, conventional finance and the automotive industry.

FI reports that Chelsea "are likely to accept a contract with a lower base rate and greater performance-related incentives" after missing out on Champions League football for the 2023/24 season.

Sky Sports reported in April that Chelsea were in talks with German bank Allianz although Football Insider reports they were unable to verify that claim.

Boehly has identified sponsorships as an area of major growth potential for Chelsea, especially given the incredible transfer expenditure he has sanctioned since taking over the club.

What are Chelsea's transfer plans this summer?

As always with a club of Chelsea's size, the rumour mill has already begun churning out names that the Blues could sign. Departures will largely define the summer with Eduoard Mendy, Mason Mount and Mateo Kovacic all linked with an exit.

Mendy is upset with the contract offer he received in December and with no sign of a satisfactory deal, he could leave.

Kovacic is another player Chelsea have themselves to losing as the Croatian has a single year remaining on his deal.

A recent report claims that Mount could snub interest from the likes of Liverpool to stay at Stamford Bridge but that remains to be seen.

In terms of new signings, that is as unclear as outgoings although it would be a huge surprise if Chelsea remained idle all summer. That said, fans will be excited to read that Boehly has held meetings with PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi regarding the transfer of Neymar Jr.

If there is one player that most clubs would be desperate to sign given the chance, it's Neymar. Although, given his concerning injury record and admission that he has fallen out of love with football, the Premier League may not be the best destination for him.