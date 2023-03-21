Chelsea are reportedly eyeing up Leeds United's Illan Meslier as their long-term option in between the sticks but Graham Potter may already have his Kepa heir in 18-year-old Gabriel Slonina.

Could Chelsea sign Meslier?

According to Football Insider, the Blues have joined the race to sign the 23-year-old Frenchman, who has also been linked to Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United.

The Leeds shot-stopper became the youngest-ever goalkeeper to make 100 Premier League appearances in last weekend's win over Wolverhampton Wanderers, which will no doubt enhance his reputation further after a strong few seasons with the Yorkshire outfit.

Meslier has consistently averaged above a 6.6/10 rating from WhoScored during his time with Leeds but has also shipped 189 goals in 119 appearances for the club, keeping just 30 clean sheets.

Therefore, it would be something of a risk for Chelsea to spend big on another young goalkeeper who, like Kepa, seems to have a "mistake" in him, with Ben Foster critical of the Frenchman after his role in Seamus Coleman's winning goal in the 1-0 defeat against Everton recently.

Potter should instead look towards Chelsea's summer signing Slonina, with the former Chicago Fire shot-stopper arriving at Stamford Bridge with a big reputation after his performances in MLS.

Who is Gabriel Slonina?

Chelsea would sign the teenage 'keeper in the summer of 2022 before sending him back on loan to Chicago Fire for the rest of the year, with the 18-year-old officially moving to west London at the start of this year.

Slonina already has 41 senior appearances under his belt for Chicago Fire, where he would concede 61 goals and keep an impressive 16 clean sheets.

He has certainly caught the eye in his Premier League 2 appearances since returning to Chelsea, conceding just once in his four appearances thus far, keeping three clean sheets.

The 6 foot 4 teen has already made his senior debut for the USA national side, becoming the youngest-ever goalkeeper to do so, which suggests that he could have a very bright future at Stamford Bridge.

Slonina's agent, Jaime Garcia, was full of praise for the young goalkeeper in the summer with top clubs circling for his signature.

Garcia said: "He's worked very hard, he is an unbelievable person and player as well, but the person is remarkable. I've only met a few people who work as hard as he does. He's a very smart and courageous young man."

Therefore, Chelsea should avoid spending millions on Meslier and instead focus on the development of a top young goalkeeper in Slonina.