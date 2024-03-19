Journalist Ben Jacobs says Chelsea sources are being extremely "coy" over a talent who could be "one to watch" this summer.

Chelsea's transfer plans for this summer

While pressure surrounds manager Mauricio Pochettino and his position in the dugout, reports suggest that Stamford Bridge chiefs are in full preparation for the summer window.

A striker is thought to be really on the agenda at Chelsea for later this year, leading to real suggestions that they're major contenders to sign Napoli star Victor Osimhen among others.

"How many times have Chelsea gone down that route of signing an experienced striker?" said pundit Pat Nevin to OCB Scores (via The Metro), who later told Chelsea to sign a new striker.

"You think of the certain strikers that Chelsea have signed in the latter stages of their career, the likes of Shevchenko, I could go through a number of them.

Chelsea's top scorers this season Goals Cole Palmer 11 Nicolas Jackson 9 Raheem Sterling 6 Mykhailo Mudryk 4 Enzo Fernandez 3

"If you are creating a number of chances which Chelsea are, maybe you just need someone who can put the ball in the net. Evan Ferguson would be the more obvious one to go for. If you’re going down the route of signing a young striker, Ferguson would be the one I would look at.

"Someone is needed upfront because when we’re asking Cole Palmer, Chelsea’s best player, to play upfront with his back to goal, of course he can do it but you’re putting your best player out of position."

Pochettino's side may also be in the market for left-sided players this summer, leading to their rumoured interest in Bournemouth defender Milos Kerkez.

The 20-year-old has been a regular at Bournemouth over 2023/2024 after signing from AZ Alkmaar last year, making 21 appearances in the top flight and impressing over that time.

Chelsea sources "coy" over Kerkez move

According to Jacobs, while Chelsea sources are "coy" over a move for Kerkez, it is believed Todd Boehly has put the club's recruitment team to work over scouting the youngster.

"I'm told that Kerkez is being scouted, not that that means a great deal, but scouted by Chelsea and also Manchester United," said Jacobs to GiveMeSport this week.

"I think Chelsea could be one to watch, even though Chelsea sources are still quite coy, other than indicating that they would be looking for a left-sided fullback, and Kerkez ticks that box and is a very promising talent. Let's see whether the summer is too soon, because he hasn't been at Bournemouth for long. But one thing's for sure, even though Chelsea are quite coy on their left-sided targets, the Kerkez side are quite excited by the amount of clubs that are circling. I think that both Manchester United and Chelsea, whether it's this summer or beyond, could be one to watch for Kerkez."