Things have gone a bit mad at Chelsea since Todd Boehly completed his £2.45 billion takeover back in 2022. The Blues have spent around £900 million in a year-and-a-half and have very little to show for it in terms of trophies and league positioning.
Chelsea currently have a whopping annual payroll of £153,322,000, with the average Blues player earning around £89,348 per week. But, this is nothing compared to last season as the London club were forking out around £226,564,000 in total for the wage bill.
A massive clear out in the summer helped things a bit, as the likes of Mason Mount, Kai Havertz, Kalidou Koulibaly and others headed for the exits, but Raheem Sterling for example, is still on a wage of around £325,000 per week, which certainly doesn't help things.
So, we at Football FanCast have ranked every Chelsea player in the first-team squad in order from highest to lowest in terms of wages, with the help of Capology.
Disclaimer - only the club and the players themselves truly know their wages, so take each of these figures as you will.
|
Rank
|
Player
|
Gross pay per week
|
Gross pay per year
|
1
|
Raheem Sterling
|
£325,000
|
£16,900,000
|
2
|
Reece James
|
£250,000
|
£13,000,000
|
=3
|
Wesley Fofana
|
£200,000
|
£10,400,000
|
=3
|
Ben Chilwell
|
£200,000
|
£10,400,000
|
5
|
Christopher Nkunku
|
£195,000
|
£10,140,000
|
6
|
Enzo Fernandez
|
£180,000
|
£9,360,000
|
7
|
Marc Cucurella
|
£175,000
|
£9,100,000
|
8
|
Moises Caicedo
|
£150,000
|
£7,800,000
|
9
|
Malang Sarr
|
£120,000
|
£6,240,000
|
10
|
Thiago Silva
|
£110,000
|
£5,720,000
|
=11
|
Mykhailo Mudryk
|
£100,000
|
£5,200,000
|
=11
|
Carney Chukwuemeka
|
£100,000
|
£5,200,000
|
=11
|
Levi Colwill
|
£100,000
|
£5,200,000
|
14
|
Benoit Badiashile
|
£90,000
|
£4,680,000
|
15
|
Axel Disasi
|
£80,000
|
£4,160,000
|
16
|
Cole Palmer
|
£75,000
|
£3,900,000
|
17
|
Nicolas Jackson
|
£65,000
|
£3,380,000
|
18
|
Robert Sanchez
|
£60,000
|
£3,120,000
|
=19
|
Noni Madueke
|
£50,000
|
£2,600,000
|
=19
|
Trevoh Chalobah
|
£50,000
|
£2,600,000
|
=19
|
Conor Gallagher
|
£50,000
|
£2,600,000
|
=22
|
Lesley Ugochukwu
|
£45,000
|
£2,340,000
|
=22
|
Malo Gusto
|
£45,000
|
£2,340,000
|
=22
|
Romeo Lavia
|
£45,000
|
£2,340,000
|
25
|
Marcus Bettinelli
|
£35,000
|
£1,820,000
|
26
|
Djordje Petrovic
|
£25,000
|
£1,300,000
|
27
|
Diego Moreira
|
£10,000
|
£520,000
|
28
|
Cesare Casadei
|
£7,500
|
£390,000
|
29
|
Deivid Washington
|
£7,000
|
£364,000
|
30
|
Lucas Bergstrom
|
£4,000
|
£208,000