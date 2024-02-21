Things have gone a bit mad at Chelsea since Todd Boehly completed his £2.45 billion takeover back in 2022. The Blues have spent around £900 million in a year-and-a-half and have very little to show for it in terms of trophies and league positioning.

Chelsea currently have a whopping annual payroll of £153,322,000, with the average Blues player earning around £89,348 per week. But, this is nothing compared to last season as the London club were forking out around £226,564,000 in total for the wage bill.

A massive clear out in the summer helped things a bit, as the likes of Mason Mount, Kai Havertz, Kalidou Koulibaly and others headed for the exits, but Raheem Sterling for example, is still on a wage of around £325,000 per week, which certainly doesn't help things.

So, we at Football FanCast have ranked every Chelsea player in the first-team squad in order from highest to lowest in terms of wages, with the help of Capology.

Disclaimer - only the club and the players themselves truly know their wages, so take each of these figures as you will.

Rank

Player

Gross pay per week

Gross pay per year

1

Raheem Sterling

£325,000

£16,900,000

2

Reece James

£250,000

£13,000,000

=3

Wesley Fofana

£200,000

£10,400,000

=3

Ben Chilwell

£200,000

£10,400,000

5

Christopher Nkunku

£195,000

£10,140,000

6

Enzo Fernandez

£180,000

£9,360,000

7

Marc Cucurella

£175,000

£9,100,000

8

Moises Caicedo

£150,000

£7,800,000

9

Malang Sarr

£120,000

£6,240,000

10

Thiago Silva

£110,000

£5,720,000

=11

Mykhailo Mudryk

£100,000

£5,200,000

=11

Carney Chukwuemeka

£100,000

£5,200,000

=11

Levi Colwill

£100,000

£5,200,000

14

Benoit Badiashile

£90,000

£4,680,000

15

Axel Disasi

£80,000

£4,160,000

16

Cole Palmer

£75,000

£3,900,000

17

Nicolas Jackson

£65,000

£3,380,000

18

Robert Sanchez

£60,000

£3,120,000

=19

Noni Madueke

£50,000

£2,600,000

=19

Trevoh Chalobah

£50,000

£2,600,000

=19

Conor Gallagher

£50,000

£2,600,000

=22

Lesley Ugochukwu

£45,000

£2,340,000

=22

Malo Gusto

£45,000

£2,340,000

=22

Romeo Lavia

£45,000

£2,340,000

25

Marcus Bettinelli

£35,000

£1,820,000

26

Djordje Petrovic

£25,000

£1,300,000

27

Diego Moreira

£10,000

£520,000

28

Cesare Casadei

£7,500

£390,000

29

Deivid Washington

£7,000

£364,000

30

Lucas Bergstrom

£4,000

£208,000