Things have gone a bit mad at Chelsea since Todd Boehly completed his £2.45 billion takeover back in 2022. The Blues have spent around £900 million in a year-and-a-half and have very little to show for it in terms of trophies and league positioning.

Chelsea currently have a whopping annual payroll of £153,322,000, with the average Blues player earning around £89,348 per week. But, this is nothing compared to last season as the London club were forking out around £226,564,000 in total for the wage bill.

A massive clear out in the summer helped things a bit, as the likes of Mason Mount, Kai Havertz, Kalidou Koulibaly and others headed for the exits, but Raheem Sterling for example, is still on a wage of around £325,000 per week, which certainly doesn't help things.

So, we at Football FanCast have ranked every Chelsea player in the first-team squad in order from highest to lowest in terms of wages, with the help of Capology.

Disclaimer - only the club and the players themselves truly know their wages, so take each of these figures as you will.