Elite Premier League rivals Liverpool and Man City are now both eyeing up a move for one of Enzo Maresca's top Chelsea stars, with the Stamford Bridge side making their stance crystal clear to the two teams.

Most likely players to leave Chelsea in January or next summer

There are a few very likely outgoings to take into consideration as we approach both January and next summer, with left-back Ben Chilwell, midfielder Carney Chukwuemeka and Cesare Casadei all appearing favourites to quit Chelsea in 2025.

Chilwell, on a reported £200,000-per-week in west London, is firmly out of Maresca's long-term plans - featuring over just 45 minutes in all competitions this season - which came during their 5-1 win over Barrow in the Carabao Cup.

Barring a truly sensational turnaround for the Englishman, it has been widely reported that Chelsea are ready to sell Chilwell as early as January, with reliable media sources claiming that BlueCo want suitors to come forward and put in offers for him.

Chilwell is believed to be a man in demand ahead of the winter window, and the same can actually be said of Chukwuemeka.

The 20-year-old, who's also been handed precious few chances to impress under Maresca this season, is believed to be on the radar of both AC Milan and Barcelona - while West Ham and Crystal Palace have been named as potential landing spots for Chukwuemeka as well.

We're nearly at the midway point of December, so reports of pre-January negotiations are beginning to heat up. This is certainly the case for Casadei, as the Italian press is now claiming that Monza are in fast-moving talks to sign the midfielder and want him by January 2 (La Gazzetta dello Sport).

There are some rumours that Chelsea could also look to offload Disasi to make room for a new centre-back, which comes amid claims that signing a new central defender is seen as a transfer priority by BlueCo.

Liverpool and Man City now eyeing Chelsea star Malo Gusto

One player who is very unlikely to leave anytime soon, though, is fan-favourite defender Malo Gusto.

The right-back has emerged as one of Chelsea's most "superb" stars over the last two seasons, as per reliable journalist Simon Phillips, who also writes that both Liverpool and Man City are now eyeing a move for Gusto.

The elite duo are looking at long-term replacements for Kyle Walker and Trent Alexander-Arnold respectively, if either player were to depart.

Maresca, despite calling Gusto a "top" player for his age, wants the Frenchman to improve his attacking output behind the scenes. However, those within the club apparently "love" Gusto - and their stance is that the 21-year-old is absolutely not for sale.

Chelsea view the former Lyon starlet as a key member of their long-term project, so both Pep Guardiola and Arne Slot may have to look elsewhere for alternative full-backs.