Chelsea couldn't make it two wins on the trot in the Premier League today, as Enzo Maresca's men followed up a devastating demolition job of Wolverhampton Wanderers at Molineux with a disappointing 1-1 draw back on home soil.

On another day, however, the Blues would have been celebrating another three points, with more shots and possession in the home side's favour, as Palace shot-stopper Dean Henderson performed valiantly between the sticks.

However, Crystal Palace's main shining star in Eberechi Eze had other ideas, as a sublime curled effort from the former Queens Park Rangers ace beat Robert Sanchez in the Blues goal, to send the away masses delirious and leave Maresca's men with just a share of the points.

It wasn't all doom and gloom from a Chelsea perspective, however, as former Manchester City man Cole Palmer stood out once more for the West Londoners in the frustrating draw.

Cole Palmer's performance vs Palace

Presented with the PFA Young Player of the Year award before kick-off in the early afternoon affair, Palmer continues to prove his worth to what still looks like a disjointed Chelsea collective.

The standout Chelsea number 20 would finish the game with an assist next to his name, putting it on a plate for Nicolas Jackson to fire home in the first 45 minutes after a well-orchestrated breakaway move from the Blues saw Palmer and Jackson combine.

That means Palmer now has four assists and one goal from Chelsea's opening three league clashes, and he could well have had more to shout about from this 1-1 draw away from helping Jackson to score, with two shots of his own registered and five key passes managed as a constant creative outlet.

It wouldn't be enough for the Blues to get over the line, however, and pick up a second Premier League win of the campaign, as AFC Bournemouth now await Maresca's inconsistent side next on the South Coast after the international break.

The electric Chelsea number 20 will no doubt be one of the first names on his manager's team sheet for this tricky test against Andoni Iraola's Cherries, as will Blues centre-back Levi Colwill who also impressed despite the drab final scoreline.

Colwill's performance vs Palace

Away from the overwhelming amount of attacking options at Maresca's disposal, Colwill will be staking a claim to make one of the centre-back spots his own this season, and will be in his manager's good books after an excellent showing against Oliver Glasner's Eagles.

Amassing a ridiculous 126 touches when playing out from the back, the promising 21-year-old very rarely squandered the ball too, with a staggering 106 accurate passes managed as a calming presence in the heart of defence.

Colwill's numbers vs Palace Stat Colwill Minutes played 90 Goals scored 0 Assists 0 Touches 126 Accurate passes 106/111 (95%) Clearances 4 Interceptions 1 Tackles 1 Duels won 7/9 Stats by Sofascore

Away from his measured approach when spraying the ball about the Stamford Bridge turf, Colwill was also switched on and assured when doing his defensive dirty work, especially when Palace grew in confidence after Eze's stunning equaliser, with seven duels won and four clearances managed to snuff out the danger.

Scott Wilson, GOAL's reporter on the match, was also complimentary of the former Huddersfield Town loanee's efforts at the full-time whistle, dishing out a 7/10 rating to the 6 foot 2 man and labelling his involvement in the Jackson opener as "hugely influential" as he began the breakaway by setting Noni Madueke free.

There will be plenty of positives for Maresca to latch onto, despite the three points evading his Chelsea side come full-time, as the Blues desperately search for some consistency in the weeks to come.