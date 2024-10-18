An "underrated" Chelsea player is now considering a departure from Stamford Bridge to join one rival Premier League side, with the ace among a fair few who could pack their bags and leave west London in January.

Players linked with January exits from Chelsea

Enzo Maresca's axe appears to keep on swinging, with the Italian and BlueCo already green-lighting exits for Raheem Sterling, Ian Maatsen, Conor Gallagher, Lewis Hall, Romelu Lukaku, Omari Hutchinson, Angelo Gabriel, Hakim Ziyech, Malang Sarr, Tino Anjorin, Thiago Silva, Lesley Ugochukwu, Armando Broja, Djordje Petrovic, Trevoh Chalobah, Kepa Arrizabalaga, David Datro Fofana, Aflie Gilchrist and Bashir Humphreys in the summer.

All the aforementioned left on either loan or permanent deals, so a few could still theoretically have a future at Cobham, but the writing appears on the wall for other current members of Maresca's squad.

Some reports have claimed that Chelsea could outright sell Myhkailo Mudryk in January, with the Ukranian failing to justify his potential £89 million price (including add-ons) so far, and his role been reduced to that of a bit-part cup player.

Chelsea's next Premier League fixtures Date Liverpool (away) October 20 Newcastle (home) October 27 Man United (away) November 3 Arsenal (home) November 10 Leicester City (home) November 23

Other media sources believe that Mudryk could be loaned out by Chelsea, though, as chairman Todd Boehly and co look to hand him much-needed minutes at a club elsewhere and potentially restore his confidence.

Chelsea could sell Axel Disasi and Benoit Badiashile in January, with the French duo not exactly at the forefront of Maresca's thinking, while midfielder Carney Chukwuemeka is believed to be eyeing a Chelsea exit as Serie A giants AC Milan make contact with his representatives.

Carney Chukwuemeka

The £100,000-per-week ace, signed from Aston Villa for £20 million two years ago, has played just 14 minutes in the EFL Cup this season and is yet to be handed a single Premier League outing by Maresca in the dugout.

Left-back Ben Chilwell, who's played just 45 minutes this season, which came in a 5-1 EFL Cup win over Barrow, was reintroduced into the first team senior squad by Maresca after being outcasted.

The Italian candidly told reporters last month that the idea was for Chilwell to leave Chelsea in the summer, but a transfer didn't come to fruition.

"I think so. Hopefully we can give him some minutes tomorrow," said Maresca before Chilwell played 45 minutes against Barrow in the EFL Cup.

"The idea for him was to leave. In the moment that he’s here, he’s one of the squad, he’s training. He will be in the squad tomorrow, and hopefully we can give him some minutes."

Chilwell considering Chelsea exit to make Leicester City return

Chilwell is now determined to leave Chelsea, with a fair few clubs in the Premier League, Serie A and La Liga interested in striking a winter deal, according to recent reports.

Football Transfers have an update on this, claiming that a return to Leicester City is very much on the cards for the 27-year-old. Indeed, it is believed Chilwell is open to leaving Chelsea for Leicester, as Foxes boss Steve Cooper is a real fan and they joined the race for his signature in January.

Leicester are looking to sign the £200,000-per-week defender, as Chelsea bosses have informed Chilwell he will be allowed to leave in the coming months.

Called an "underrated" player by YouTuber and podcaster Laurenz Vescoli, Chilwell captained Chelsea last season, but also spent a large portion of 2023/2024 on the sidelines through injury.