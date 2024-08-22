A high-earning Chelsea player would love to join Manchester United before summer deadline day, with his future now up in the air heading into the final stretch of this transfer window.

Players who could leave Chelsea before deadline day

There are a few members of Enzo Maresca's squad who could well be sold, barring the obvious one in Romelu Lukaku, who is thought to be on the verge of joining Napoli and reuniting with Antonio Conte.

The 31-year-old's move to Napoli is now looking very likely, following the Belgian agreeing terms on a three-year contract there some time ago. It is even believed Lukaku has agreed a pay-cut to play for Conte again, and Chelsea are working to make his exit happen imminently.

After the Belgian, there are a few high-profile names facing Maresca's ruthless swinging axe, with uncertainty surrounding Kepa Arrizabalaga, Trevoh Chalobah and Raheem Sterling heading into the final phase of this summer window.

Djordje Petrovic, Carney Chukwuemeka, Cesare Casadei, David Datro Fofana, Angelo Gabriel and Tino Anjorin also being put up for sale by Chelsea ahead of next week’s deadline (Standard Sport), while BlueCo have already let go of Ian Maatsen, Lewis Hall, Omari Hutchinson, Diego Moreira, Hakim Ziyech, Malang Sarr and Thiago Silva, Lesley Ugochukwu, Alfie Gilchrist, Gabriel Slonina and Eddie Beach - either on loan or permanently.

Chelsea's best-performing players in the Premier League last season Average match rating (WhoScored) Cole Palmer 7.48 Conor Gallagher 7.13 Nicolas Jackson 7.07 Moises Caicedo 6.85 Noni Madueke 6.84

Maresca has reportedly told Sterling to consider leaving Chelsea, and the 29-year-old England international comes as one of the biggest names who could opt to quit Stamford Bridge.

As well as the former Manchester City star, another very curious case is that of left-back Ben Chilwell. The defender captained Chelsea when fit and available last season, but he also suffered a 2023/2024 season plagued by injury problems.

Maresca omitted Chilwell from his opening Premier League matchday squad to face City last weekend, with the Italian preferring Marc Cucurella, a player more tailor-made to his system.

"Maresca has an open-door policy and his philosophy should get the best out of full-backs," said journalist Ben Jacobs.

"Marc Cucurella, who thrived in a late-season inverted role under Mauricio Pochettino, is the type of player perfect for Maresca's system."

Chilwell would love to join Man United from Chelsea

According to HITC, Chilwell would relish the chance to join Man United, as Erik ten Hag's side shop around for new left-backs this summer.

This follows previous reports that United are indeed in for Chilwell, so it appears the £200,000-per-week ace could have a genuine chance to make the move to Old Trafford.

Having been told he's not part of Maresca's plans, HITC also write that Ten Hag has been offered Chilwell by Chelsea, so this certainly could be one to watch in the final days.