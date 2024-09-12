Chelsea owner Todd Boehly completed a deal to take over the football club after Roman Abramovich was forced to sell back in 2022.

The American bought the Blues for £4.25bn at the end of the 2021/22 campaign, investing heavily in the playing squad under various different managers.

Boehly has spent over £1.2bn on new players to try and take the club back towards a Premier League title fight, but so far his efforts have been unsuccessful.

Enzo Maresca is the latest man tasked with the challenge, joining the club from Leicester City this summer - with the Italian hoping to end the club’s eight-year wait for a league title.

He could rely on one talent to help his side end the drought, with his market value soaring as a result of his mesmerising form at Stamford Bridge.

Cole Palmer’s market value when Boehly took over

Upon Boehly’s takeover in May 2022, Cole Palmer was still a Manchester City player but mainly utilised as an impact player under boss Pep Guardiola.

The Englishman only made 11 appearances during the 2021/22 campaign, scoring his first Champions League goal in the victory over Club Brugge - but it wasn’t enough to secure a regular first-team spot at the Etihad.

Given his lack of minutes after breaking through the club’s academy, his market value was still very low - with the youngster valued at just £5m by Transfermarkt.

However, the following campaign would allow for an increase in first-team opportunities resulting in a slight increase in his transfer value.

Cole Palmer’s market value in 2022/23

In his final campaign before his big-money move to Chelsea, Palmer was more frequently used by Guardiola, making 25 appearances, but like the season prior, he was restricted to mainly substitute appearances.

The attacker only featured for 358 minutes in the Premier League, registering just the one assist as City claimed yet another league title under the Spaniard.

His increase in minutes across the board resulted in a huge inc rease in his market value, with the winger valued at £12.6m by the end of the 2022/23 season.

However, it would be his last season in Manchester, swapping the North West for the capital, with his move to Chelsea taking his career to the next level.

Cole Palmer’s market value in 2023/24

In September 2023, Palmer agreed a £40m deal to join Chelsea - a surprise at the time given his lack of first-team action in Manchester.

However, the move would be a huge success for both parties, with the attacker registering some mind-boggling numbers during his first season at Stamford Bridge.

The 22-year-old made 45 appearances in all competitions during the 2023/24 campaign - registering 40 goal contributions, with 33 coming in the Premier League.

He finished the season with the most combined goals and assists in the division, looking worth every penny of his huge transfer fee.

As a result of his mesmerising displays in West London, his market value skyrocketed to £46.4m - an increase of 840% from his transfer value upon Boehly’s arrival at the Bridge back in May 2022.

Cole Palmer’s market value in 2024/25

His excellent form from the previous campaign has continued into the 2024/25 season, taking the league by storm once again under new boss Maresca.

The "special" England international, as dubbed by talent scout Jacek Kulig, has registered one goal and four assists in his opening three matches for the Blues, with four of his contributions coming in the 6-2 rout over Wolves last month.

Cole Palmer's career stats since 2020/21 Season Games Goals Assists 2020/21 2 0 0 2021/22 11 3 1 2022/23 25 1 1 2023/24 48 27 15 2024/25 5 1 4 Stats via Transfermarkt

His excellent start to the term has seen his market value increase once more, with Palmer now valued at a mighty £67.5m as per Transfermarkt - a mammoth increase of 1250% from his value upon Boehly’s takeover.

Although eyebrows were raised at the time given his huge price tag, the youngster has demonstrated his talent - having the potential to further improve at the Bridge in the years ahead.

He has the potential to single-handedly transform the club’s hopes of ending their drought, with his excellent talents in the final third handing Maresca the ammunition needed to succeed in the Premier League.