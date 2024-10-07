Chelsea are heading into the international break fourth in the Premier League after their disappointing 1-1 draw against Nottingham Forest at Stamford Bridge. The Blues were on a five-game win streak, which has now been put to a stop by Nuno Espírito Santo's side.

Enzo Maresca's side controlled proceedings, holding 67% possession, taking 22 shots, and generating 2.27 xG in the game. Noni Madueke scored his fifth goal of the season in all competitions, now making it five goals in eight games played.

The biggest negative from the game is that Chelsea defenders Marc Cucurella and Wesley Fofana will now miss the Liverpool game due to suspension, after both picking up yellow cards against Forest.

Marc Cucurella's start to the season

The 26-year-old defender has started every Premier League game so far this season for the Blues, and will now miss the Liverpool game, after picking up his fifth yellow card of the season already.

Often praised for his aggression on the pitch and ability to win duels, this does come with the caveat of the odd foul and poor challenge.

Against Forest, Cucurella played 90 minutes, was dribbled past twice, only won two of his six ground duels and two of his six aerial duels (losing 67% of his duels in the match), whilst also being booked. This wasn't his best outing of the season - handed a 5/10 match rating by GOAL - and now Maresca will be forced into a change to his Premier League defensive lineup.

Luckily for Chelsea, this summer, the Blues invested in a new left-sided defender, who can play left-back, left centre-back, and even central midfield, with the signing of Renato Veiga from Basel for around £12m.

The 21-year-old could now be in line for his second Premier League start of the season.

How Veiga compares to Cucurella

Veiga has already made eight appearances for the Blues this season, scoring one goal, providing one assist, and totalling 487 minutes played.

The Portuguese Swiss-Army knife has started all of their domestic and European cup games, as well as one Premier League game, where he started alongside Moises Caicedo in midfield.

The 21-year-old offers a much more physical frame for Chelsea in defence, Veiga standing at 6 foot 3, compared to the smaller frame of Cucurella, standing at just 5 foot 8. Now with the Spain international suspended, Veiga may well get his chance to stake his claim as the starting left-back.

Veiga vs Cucurella comparison Stats (per 90 mins) Veiga Cucurella Progressive Carries 2.40 0.91 Progressive Passes 6.40 2.91 Passes Attempted 71.2 57.6 Pass Completion % 88.2% 87.7% Passes into Final Third 6.00 4.18 Tackles 3.60 1.27 Blocks 1.60 1.64 Interceptions 1.18 0.81 Aerials Won 0.80 1.27 Aerials Won % 50.0% 35.0% Stats taken from FBref

Ironically, despite their height, one of the metrics Cucurella does beat out Veiga in is aerials won. However, the former Basel defender does win a higher percentage of his headers, winning 50.0% of the aerials he contests, compared to the 35.0% of Cucurella.

The Euro 2024 winner has played nearly double Veiga's minutes, so the per 90 metrics need to be analysed with this in mind, but they do tell us the level of the Portuguese left-back, who excels in progressive metrics ahead of Cucurella, whilst still providing excellent defensive numbers; more than double the number of tackles per 90.

Veiga clearly has all the tools to be a brilliant modern-day fullback, adding height to the backline, whilst adding technical quality in possession too. Now, with Cucurella out against Liverpool, the 21-year-old will have his chance to secure the left-back spot for the future which could well mean the end for the Spaniard's time as a regular starter.