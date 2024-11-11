Chelsea managed a 1-1 draw in a tightly contested match against Arsenal at Stamford Bridge, taking them third in the Premier League on 19 points, winning five games, drawing four, and losing two in their opening 11 games.

Despite having slightly less of the ball (49% possession), they managed to take 17 shots, creating one big chance and generating 1.28 xG.

Enzo Maresca’s side are now averaging 54.7% possession (the fifth highest in the division), 14 shots per game (ninth highest in the division), and 12.8 shots against them per 90.

But it’s some of the individual performances that have improved under Maresca that are just as impressive, with many players improving under the Italian since he took over from Mauricio Pochettino.

One of those happens to be Pedro Neto - who scored against the Gunners - but there are some other notable names alongside the Portuguese...

Players thriving under Maresca

Levi Colwill is one of the main examples, being used heavily as a left-back last season under Pochettino, and coming under some flack for his performances in that position.

But now under Maresca, back in his best position, Colwill is orchestrating games from the back, bringing another level of physicality to his game, and forming a great partnership at the back with Wesley Fofana. Between them, they boast a pass success rate of 89.3% and 89.5% respectively; not bad at all.

Another name is Moises Caicedo, who had a rocky start to life at Chelsea under Pochettino, following his £115m move to the Blues in the summer of 2023. Caicedo did have a very solid secondnd half of the season under Pochettino, but he’s taken it up another level under Maresca yet again.

The 23-year-old has made the second most tackles (38) and the joint-fifth most interceptions (18) in the Premier League this season, putting out fires in the middle of the park, and kick-starting attacks for the Blues, even providing two assists.

But perhaps the biggest improvement is a star who was reportedly set for the axe under Pochettino, Marc Cucurella. The Spaniard put in yet another big performance against Arsenal.

Marc Cucurella's performance in numbers vs Arsenal

Tasked with defending against one of the league's best wingers in Bukayo Saka, Cucurella was absolutely excellent at minimising his ability to affect the game.

Winning four of his six ground duels, making three tackles, three interceptions, one block and two clearances, it was a superb defensive display from the Spanish defender.

Cucurella vs Arsenal Stat Cucurella Minutes 90 Touches 58 Accurate Passes 36/39 Long Balls 1/2 Ground Duels Won 4/6 Clearances 2 Blocks 1 Interceptions 3 Tackles 3 Stats taken from Sofascore

The 26-year-old has quickly become an undroppable figure in Maresca’s side, showing the tenacity and aggression the Italian manager likes in his defenders, giving them the ability to go man for man.

The Spain international has made 12 appearances this season, contributing to two clean sheets, and totaling 920 minutes played.

Cucurella has been used in a variety of ways already this season, becoming the left-sided centre-back in a back three, inverting into midfield, and even appearing further up the pitch in the left half spaces, operating as a number ten at times.

This allows Maresca to platform others in the team, to put them in their best positions to succeed, with Cucurella being a key man to allow that.

The form of Cucurella, mixed with the profile of the defender which suits Maresca so well, makes the 26-year-old undroppable, as Chelsea face Leicester City in their next game after the international break.