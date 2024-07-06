A member of Chelsea's squad has been telling one player to make the move to Stamford Bridge and sign for Enzo Maresca this summer.

Chelsea targeting new senior forwards after flurry of early summer deals

Co-sporting directors Paul Winstanley and Laurence Stewart have been spearheading yet another active transfer window for Chelsea so far, with the Blues already spending £105 million in total on Tosin Adarabioyo, Marc Guiu, Omari Kellyman, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and Brazilian starlet Estevao Willian.

Luckily, exits for Thiago Silva, Hakim Ziyech, Lewis Hall, Omari Hutchinson and Ian Maatsen have brought in around £84 million in sales, meaning Todd Boehly and co have done fairly well in balancing the books with a net spend of around £21 million.

Chelsea are involved in a high-profile race to sign Riccardo Calafiori from Bologna as well, but Arsenal appear set to have a major say on this potential transfer as the London rivals go toe-to-toe for his signature.

Riccardo Calafiori's best Serie A games for Bologna last season Match Match Rating (WhoScored) Bologna 3-0 Salernitana 8.09 Empoli 1-0 Bologna 7.76 Bologna 1-0 Lazio 7.65 Roma 1-3 Bologna 7.55 Bologna 4-0 Lecce 7.49

There remains the possibility of Chelsea signing more senior forwards to bolster Maresca's squad as well. 18-year-old striker Guiu, despite arriving from Barcelona with bags of potential, could be seen as one for the future rather than an immediate first team upgrade.

Estevao, meanwhile, isn't actually linking up with the club until 2025. Therefore, it has been reported that Chelsea chiefs are still scouring the market for new attacking options.

Reports in France claim a Chelsea bid has been submitted for Brazilian winger Wesley, while other media sources suggest Chelsea are prepared to bid for Napoli star Victor Osimhen for the striking position.

One name who refuses to go away is that of Spain starlet Nico Williams, coming amid a very impressive Euro 2024 campaign for him personally. The 21-year-old racked up 19 assists in all competitions for Athletic Bilbao as well and already has a connection to Chelsea through international teammate Marc Cucurella.

Cucurella has been telling Williams to sign for Chelsea

Speaking to Spanish newspaper Sport, via TEAMtalk, Cucurella admits that he's been trying to convince Williams to join Chelsea.

“He is a great player, he is bringing out all his potential,” said Cucurella when questioned about Williams.

“It is a source of pride that he is on our team, that he is our teammate and with players like him everything is easier. He would be a great signing [for Barcelona], but it all depends on what he wants. I’ve been telling him to sign for Chelsea. In the end everything depends on him, he is very young, with a lot of experience. I think he will be a great player.”

The forward, who earns a reported £200,000-per-week at Bilbao, could depart for the value of his £49 million release clause.