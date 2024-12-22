Chelsea failed to make it nine consecutive wins in all competitions, drawing 0-0 against Everton at Goodison Park in a wet and windy game.

The Blues still sit second in the Premier League but failed to take their chance to restore a four point lead ahead of third-place Arsenal.

Enzo Maresca's side held 75% possession, created three big chances, took 12 shots and only generated 0.77 xG in the game. This was the first time since the opening game of the season that Chelsea have failed to score, losing 2-0 to Manchester City.

Despite their 0-0 draw, there were some positives for Maresca and his side to take away from the game, keeping their fourth Premier League clean sheet of the campaign, with Robert Sanchez making some big saves and a certain defender putting in an excellent display.

Chelsea's best player vs Everton

Tosin Adarabioyo put in a man of the match display at the back for Chelsea on Sunday afternoon, winning five of his six ground duels, winning three of his five aerial duels, completing three tackles, and dealing with Everton’s long ball effectively.

Being in the middle of the back three, Tosin was also required to direct play, making eight out of 12 long balls attempted, taking 124 touches and making 102/111 accurate passes (92%).

But a poor performance from a certain individual stood out, which has proven what many already thought, that Maresca needs another option in that position in order to maximise the squad in all game states against all different types of opposition.

Chelsea's biggest underperformer vs Everton

Nicolas Jackson was awarded a 5/10 match rating by The Express, missing two clear-cut chances which could have changed the direction of the entire game.

The 23-year-old forward has been in red-hot form so far for the Blues this season, scoring nine goals in 16 Premier League appearances, also providing three assists in his 1,269 Premier League minutes this campaign. However, he was unable to convert his chances against Everton, heading one onto the post from close range, and failing to put a 1v1 past Pickford in the 1st half.

Nicolas Jackson vs Everton performance Stat Jackson Minutes 75 Touches 30 Shots 3 Big chances missed 2 Successful Dribbles 2/5 Accurate Passes 13/15 Key Passes 1 Ground Duels Won 5/10 Aerial Duels Won 0/1 Stats taken from Sofascore

Not only was Jackson wasteful with his few chances in front of goal, but he also failed to have the usual impact in other areas, losing five of his ten ground duels (50%), losing his only aerial duel of the game, and only completing two of his five dribble attempts in the game.

Chelsea could have done with a box threat in order to force Everton back in their own penalty area and attack crosses coming into the box from the likes of Jadon Sancho and Pedro Neto. But the Blues are currently lacking a different profile in the striker position, often having to bring Christopher Nkunku on from the bench as a striker, which isn't his best position.

Whether Maresca asks for this in the January window, in order to equip him with more options to change games from the bench, or if Todd Boehly and Co decide to wait until summer to address this, it is definitely an area of the squad which will be addressed at one point or another.