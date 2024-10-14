Chelsea have spent an eye-watering £1.1 billion on new talent since the club was taken over by a consortium led by American businessman Todd Boehly in 2022.

According to reports, however, the spending has only just begun. In recent weeks, the Blues have been linked with a number of stars, including Ipswich Town striker Liam Delap, Galatasaray forward Victor Osimhen, Brazilian defender Robert Renan, and Bayern Munich winger Leroy Sane.

Most recently, the West London club has been linked with Borussia Dortmund youngster Jamie Gittens.

According to BILD, Chelsea are one of a number of sides showing an interest in the English winger ahead of the January transfer window. The German newspaper report that Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool are also keeping tabs on the 20-year-old, who has scored four goals in nine games in all competitions for Nuri Sahin's side this term.

BILD did not mention how much it would cost any interested party to land Gittens, but a report from Spain earlier this year suggested that an offer of £25 million could be enough.

Reece James exploring Chelsea exit with Barcelona approached

Just as there are plenty of players rumoured to be inbound at Stamford Bridge, there are others that are rumoured to be on their way out. One of those is defender Reece James.

According to Football Transfers, James' representative has been sounding out clubs in Spain and Portugal, having approached both Barcelona and Benfica as he explores a Chelsea exit.

FootballTransfers claim to have been told that James has been advised that the "warmer climes of southern Europe could significantly aid James’ long-term fitness."

The English defender, who currently earns £250,000-per-week at the Bridge, has suffered countless injury setbacks since breaking into Chelsea's first team in the 2019/20 season, missing more than 100 games through injury.

James has yet to feature for Chelsea this term due to a hamstring injury. He's expected to return to training next week, but is not set to return to first-team action just yet.

No James opens Chelsea door for Gusto

James' consistent injury problems have been much less of an issue for Chelsea since French right-back Malo Gusto became a permanent fixture at the club last summer.

The 21-year-old initially joined the Blues from French club Lyon in January 2023 in a deal worth just over £30 million, though he spent the remainder of the 2022/23 season in France. He joined up with his new Chelsea teammates ahead of the 2023/24 season before going on to enjoy a fine debut season in West London.

Both thrilling in attack and solid defensively, Gusto established himself as a regular starter for Mauricio Pochettino's side – a position he's continued to hold down under new boss Enzo Maresca.

Towards the end of last season, Chelsea talisman Cole Palmer revealed that he had voted for Gusto as Chelsea's Player's Player of the Year.

“My vote for player's player was Malo Gusto, I love playing with him on the right,” said the English star. “He's been amazing this season when he's played as well.”