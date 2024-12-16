Enzo Maresca’s Chelsea took yet another step forward with their 2-1 victory against Brentford at Stamford Bridge, now putting them four points ahead of third-place Arsenal, and just two points away from Liverpool in first.

The Blues have now won five Premier League games in a row, with goals from Marc Cucurella and Nicolas Jackson sealing the victory against the Bees. Chelsea held 62% possession, took 26 shots in the game, created four big chances, and generated 2.21 xG.

There were plenty of excellent individual performances for Maresca’s side, but one man who really stood out was actually a player the Italian boss called out publicly just weeks ago.

Noni Madueke's performance in numbers against Brentford

Noni Madueke has been in brilliant form this season, scoring six goals and providing three assists in 18 appearances in all competitions.

But Maresca called Madueke out a few weeks back, stating “Noni can do much more”, challenging him to work harder. The comments from the Italian suggested the winger had become complacent in the side, after a run of starts which had seen a drop-off in his output in attacking areas.

Since this comment, the 22-year-old winger has looked hungry to impress, and his performance against Brentford was no different. Madueke got the assist for Cucurella’s opening goal, but also made two key passes, completed 94% of his passes, taking seven shots and winning two of his four ground duels.

The assist for Cucurella’s goal was brilliant, cutting back onto his strong left foot, and delivering a pin-point inswinging cross for the Spaniard to attack.

Speaking of which, the full-back was rather good himself...

Marc Cucurella's performance in numbers

Cucurella was superb once again, earning himself an 8/10 match rating from The Express, heading in the opener for the Blues from Madueke's cross, giving Chelsea a well deserved lead in the first half.

The 26-year-old defender has been pivotal for Maresca this season, bringing quality on the ball in all areas of the pitch, and tenacity off it, to win the possession back and instil his team with energy.

Marc Cucurella vs Brentford performance Stat Cucurella Minutes 90 Touches 63 Goals 1 Accurate Passes 33/36 Key Passes 1 Ground Duels Won 4/7 Aerial Duels Won 3/7 Clearances 2 Interceptions 1 Tackles 2 Stats taken from Sofascore

Alongside his goal, the defender was extremely important off the ball, contesting 14 duels overall, winning seven of them with 4/7 ground duels and 3/7 aerial duels. The Spaniard also made two tackles and one interception, stepping in at crucial moments for his side.

Chelsea were able to sustain pressure and pin Brentford inside their own half, largely due to the industry of Cucurella, winning duels and counter pressing with such intensity.

Yet the best action of them all was in an unfamiliar attacking zone, ghosting into the box to head it home, proving to be an extremely important action in the game.

However, Maresca will now have a huge issue to solve next weekend against Everton, as Cucurella received a second yellow card after the whistle, which will see him suspended for Chelsea’s trip to Goodison Park.