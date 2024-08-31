One Chelsea star could be facing a battle for his immediate first-team future under Enzo Maresca, with the Italian already showing that he's prepared to be ruthless in axing members of his squad.

Chelsea end summer transfer window with 13 new signings

Todd Boehly and BlueCo spent a whopping £271 million on 13 new signings over the summer window, with Joao Felix, Mike Penders, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Marc Guiu, Renato Veiga, Estevao Willian, Filip Jorgensen, Tosin Adarabioyo, Aaron Anselmino, Caleb Wiley, Omari Kellyman, Pedro Neto and Jadon Sancho joining the west Londoners.

Sancho, who signed on deadline day in a last-minute switch from Man United, joins on a season-long loan with the obligation to make it permanent for around £20-25 million next summer.

Chelsea also attempted a late marquee deal to sign Victor Osimhen from Napoli, but the Blues could not get him over the line in time. Saudi Pro League side Al-Ahli reached an agreement with Napoli, including on personal terms, to sign Osimhen, but they never got the final green light from the Nigerian - so they ended up sealing a deal for Ivan Toney instead.

"The Al-Ahli offer to Osimhen is a €30m salary on a four-year deal," wrote reliable journalist Ben Jacobs on X.

Victor Osimhen's Serie A Statistics 2023/24 Appearances 25 Goals 15 Assists 3 Shots per 90 3.86 Key passes per 90 1.05 Successful take-ons per 90 0.73 WhoScored

"There are €40m in bonuses on top taking the total package to €160m. Al-Ahli also prepared to sanction a release clause. Osimhen has agreed to terms but is waiting to see whether Chelsea counter. Al-Ahli offer to Napoli has been accepted. It is €68m plus add-ons taking the total package close to €80m."

It was yet another frantic transfer window for the Blues, who also managed to offload a number of fringe players who Maresca had previously axed from his squad. Trevoh Chalobah, Raheem Sterling, Kepa Arrizabalaga, Romelu Lukaku and Armando Broja all sealed last-gasp exits from Stamford Bridge, but the likes of Ben Chilwell couldn't quite muster a late move yesterday.

Mykhailo Mudryk battling for Chelsea future under Maresca

Another player who was sporadically linked with a summer exit, Mykhailo Mudryk, will now be put to the test under Maresca as he attempts to justify his initial £62 million price tag.

The Ukraine international, who has played 45 Premier League minutes so far this season, and featured in both of Chelsea's Conference League qualifying ties against Servette, is facing a crunch few months as he looks to impress his new manager.

Journalist Dan Kilpatrick of The Evening Standard has suggested that Mudryk is battling for his Chelsea future under a ruthless Maresca, who showed throughout the transfer window that he is prepared to omit players who are not pulling their weight.

Kilpatrick suggests the 23-year-old is "increasingly in danger" of becoming a fringe player, with his place in the pecking order "precarious", despite starting two of Maresca's opening three games in charge.