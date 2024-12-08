Chelsea managed their most impressive victory of the season, defeating Tottenham in a 4-3 thriller, after going 2-0 down inside 11 minutes.

Two slips from Marc Cucurella saw Spurs take an early 2-0 lead, and all looked lost early on, but Enzo Maresca's men dug deep, and fought their way back into the game.

Jadon Sancho made it 2-1 in the 17th minute, cutting inside on his right foot and finding the far bottom corner, restoring some calm into the game. But it was in the second half, when Maresca made a tactical tweak, that the Blues went on a rampage, scoring in the 61st minute (Cole Palmer), 73rd minute (Enzo Fernández), and the 84th minute (Palmer), making it 4-2.

Heung-min Son scored a consultation goal in the 96th minute, but Chelsea took all three points, now sitting second in the Premier League with two points of breathing space ahead of Arsenal.

It was the main man himself who had a huge hand in Chelsea's comeback as Palmer yet again broke a record.

The record-breaking Cole Palmer

Palmer slotted two penalties into the back of the net against Spurs, the second one being a cheeky chip down the middle, setting the new record for most penalties without missing in Premier League history. His 12 consecutive penalties put him one ahead of Yaya Toure, who managed 11.

But it wasn't just his two goals, the 22-year-old also managed 69 touches in the game, making four key passes, completing three of his six crosses, making two of his three long balls attempted, taking three shots (all on target), and winning eight of his 10 ground duels.

Palmer has now made 17 appearances for the Blues this season, scoring 11 goals and providing six assists in 1,350 minutes played. But, there was one other man who was even better than Palmer against Tottenham, and that is someone who has only made nine appearances this season.

Jadon Sancho's performance in numbers.

Jadon Sancho was awarded an 8/10 match rating by Football London, after scoring the important goal to get Chelsea back in the game, making it 2-1.

Starting on the left for Chelsea, the 24-year-old winger was dangerous throughout, cutting inside on his right foot for the goal, but also finding clever passes into the box, such as the one leading to Caicedo being taken down for a penalty, which Palmer converted to make the game 2-2.

Jadon Sancho vs Tottenham Stat Sancho Minutes 90 Touches 66 Accurate passes 47/54 (87%) Goals 1 Key Passes 2 Shots 3 Successful Dribbles 3/4 Ground Duels Won 3/5 Stats taken from Sofascore

Sancho was "absolutely dazzling" on the evening in the words of one content creator, looking to drive at Pedro Porro every time he got the ball, completing three of his four dribbles (75%), finding clever passes inside to the runners in the box, such as Fernandez, Caicedo, and even Marc Cucurella at one point.

His ability to link play, combine with others in tight spaces, and also provide that moment of quality when applying the final touch (shot or pass), makes him incredibly threatening out wide for Chelsea, and he is clearly impressing Maresca with this.

If Chelsea continue to perform at this level, they are certainly putting themselves in the conversation for the Premier League title race. Whether they go all the way or not remains to be seen, but you can't count them out based on what they have shown so far this campaign.