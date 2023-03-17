Former top-flight footballer Steve Nicol has claimed that there is no way back for Romelu Lukaku at Chelsea once his loan spell at Inter Milan ends this summer.

Is Romelu Lukaku leaving Chelsea?

The striker has had an injury-hit season following his return to Inter, managing just five goals in 18 appearances.

Inter CEO Beppe Marotta has now confirmed that Inter do not plan to keep the player once his loan from Chelsea expires, meaning the striker will be stuck in limbo.

He forced his way back to Inter just a year after re-joining Chelsea for a then-club record £97.5m switch, and has seemingly burned his bridges in west London.

Speaking on ESPN FC, Nicol has claimed that there is no chance of a fresh start at Stamford Bridge for the 29-year-old.

Asked if he could yet revive his Chelsea career, Nicol said: "Absolutely not. No chance. He won't be there. He will not be at Chelsea at the start of next season. They will have to bite the bullet.

"Lukaku has shown in his time with other Premier League teams, mid-table teams, that he can be successful. And I think that's where he will probably end up. Because the Premier League teams can afford to pay him more than other sides in Europe, so I see him ending up somewhere in the Premier League in the mid-table."

Who could Chelsea sell Lukaku to?

Given his hefty wages at Inter at over £185k per week, Lukaku would likely need to take a pay cut, even if joining a team lower down the Premier League table.

If Everton survive relegation, then his previous success there could perhaps interest them in a move, but given their relatively low levels of spending in the most recent windows, Lukaku may be out of their price range.

The future of Harry Kane could also play a part in Lukaku's future. If the Englishman leaves Tottenham Hotspur, Lukaku could be an option to replace the striker at Spurs, and having worked with Antonio Conte before at Inter, there may be interest in a reunion should the Italian manager stay at the club.

Chelsea do need a centre-forward, with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang proving to be an unsuccessful addition up front, but given the disaster of his previous return to the club, it seems highly unlikely that Lukaku would be welcomed back too eagerly.

Lukaku has found himself at a crossroads in his career, as Inter - the side he found the most success at two years ago - are unwilling to take him back, while his potential other suitors seem limited. At 29, he may be beyond his best years, and his injury problems may be off-putting for clubs competing in European competition, so perhaps Nicol's claim won't be too far detached from reality.