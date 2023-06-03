Chelsea still haven't sorted out their problem of not having a natural number nine present at Stamford Bridge, according to journalist Ben Jacobs.

What's the latest news involving Chelsea?

Chelsea endured a horrific 2022/23 campaign in the Premier League and ended the season in 12th position alongside being dumped out of all cup competitions.

In the English top flight, the Blues mustered just 38 goals scored, meaning they only hit the net more times than four sides in the league; Bournemouth, Wolverhampton Wanderers, Southampton and Everton.

As per Transfermarkt, no player on the books at Stamford Bridge managed to reach the double-figure mark for goals, leaving Raheem Sterling and Kai Havertz tied as Chelsea's top marksmen with nine goals apiece.

The Blues spent significant sums of money bringing in the likes of Mykhailo Mudryk, Noni Madueke, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, David Datro Fofana, Joao Felix and Sterling during their failed campaign; however, room for improvement will be needed in 2023/24 following an abysmal return in front of the target.

Speaking to Football FanCast, journalist Jacobs has echoed this sentiment and thinks it is a 'strange' situation for Chelsea to find themselves in.

Jacobs told FFC: "It's kind of strange because I think when the season first started and the new owners came in, it was all about helping Thomas Tuchel find defenders and then as soon as Tuchel went it was all about a midfield revamp. Even when Lukaku left Chelsea to go to Inter, at no point did Chelsea think that they would be struggling this badly for goals. They've obviously had a situation where Mount hasn't chipped in as much, Havertz hasn't got going and Sterling hasn't scored perhaps as many goals as they would have hoped for. Mudryk has come in with fantastic potential but hasn't scored a goal yet for Chelsea and Joao Felix was brought in because they thought that he would chip in with a few more goals. He's offered flashes of brilliance but hasn't hit that purple patch of scoring form. For all of Chelsea's spending, the one thing that they've not been able to do is buy goals and part of that is because the one player that they've not bought is a traditional number nine. Even though Christopher Nkunku is coming in and will be able to add goals and assists. They still need to address that area. That's why if they can get him, Osimhen is a target, but if that proves trickier. There are plenty of other names on Chelsea's list, including Dusan Vlahovic and Lautaro Martinez."

What strikers could Chelsea target this summer?

Chelsea have been linked with several high-profile targets, some of which Jacobs has mentioned, to help them flourish in front of goal and avoid the profligacy displayed in 2022/23 moving forward.

Football Insider detail that Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez is indeed on the radar at Stamford Bridge and would welcome a switch to the Premier League in the summer transfer window.

The Guardian also claim that Napoli striker Victor Osimhen has also been earmarked as a candidate to come in and spearhead the Blues' attack in the off-season if they can seal a deal to land the Nigerian.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, journalist Rudy Galetti has also stated that Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic 'likes the destination' of potentially pitching up at Chelsea.

Romelu Lukaku could also return to the fold upon the conclusion of his loan spell with Inter Milan, meaning there are plenty of avenues Mauricio Pochettino could elect to go down as he aims to get his side firing next term.