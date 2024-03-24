Chelsea haven't been shy of a transfer or two since the takeover by Todd Boehly, with the club spending over £1b on transfers since the American's acquisition of the club back in May 2022.

The club's huge spending started during the summer window in 2022, with the Blues - then managed by Thomas Tuchel - splashing out upwards of £278m in that one window alone as the club wanted to invest in first-team and future talents.

Players such as Marc Cucurella and Raheem Sterling came in and made an immediate impact on the squad, with the pair initially becoming key first-team members.

The heavy investment ultimately saw the club achieve a very disappointing 12th-place finish, however, - an abysmal result given the club's huge outlay.

One player in particular had an awful campaign, given his big-money move - with the player in question being sold after just one season at Stamford Bridge.

Kalidou Koulibaly's stats at Chelsea

Centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly joined the Blues for £33m back in July 2022, with the club landing one of their primary targets to strengthen their defence.

The Senegalese defender made his debut during the 1-0 win away at Everton on the opening day, with the former Napoli man making an instant impact for the Blues.

Koulibaly continued his good start to life at Stamford Bridge, scoring a sensational goal in the 2-2 draw against Tottenham Hotspur, with the defender showing signs of being a shrewd addition.

However, his first two appearances were as good as it got for the Senegal international, with the defender struggling to replicate the form he found early on in the season.

Although he went on to make 23 Premier League appearances that season, a hamstring injury would end his campaign short - with the defender playing his last game in the 1-0 defeat away to eventual champions Manchester City.

Kalidou Koulibaly's PL stats at Chelsea in 2022/23 Statistics Tally Appearances 23 Minutes played 1,799' Goals 2 Clean sheets 8 Pass accuracy 87% Stats via FotMob

Koulibaly - who was notably dubbed "nervy" by pundit Ian Wright - would subsequently depart Stamford Bridge in June 2023, with the 32-year-old swapping England for Saudi Arabia in a £25m move to join Al Hilal.

Kalidou Koulibaly's market value in 2024

Nearly a year on from his Chelsea departure, the defender has seen his market value plummet, with the former Napoli man now worth just €11m (£9.5m), as per Transfermarkt.

His lowly value sees him worth less than current Blues centre-back Trevoh Chalobah, with the academy graduate's value of €13m (£11m), £1.5m more than the now 32-year-old - a real statement considering Chalobah has made just six first-team appearances this season after falling down the pecking order.

Koulibaly is also now worth less than youngster Carney Chukwuemeka, with the 20-year-old's value jumping to €15m (£13m) after his goal against Leicester City in the FA Cup quarter-final last week.

There's no question that the Blues made the right decision parting ways with the Senegalese defender given his shaky performances towards the end of the previous campaign.

His drop in market value is evidence that the 32-year-old isn't the player he once was, despite helping Al Hilal sit at the top of the Saudi Pro League this season.

His departure has given the likes of Levi Colwill increased game time, with the youngster and many other players being allowed more frequent opportunities to impress at the club - hopefully improving the squad whilst providing a hefty fee in the future.