The entire squad at Chelsea is absolutely packed with talent, but the midfield department is particularly special.

Enzo Fernandez, Conor Gallagher, and Moises Caicedo are surely the future of the Blues midfield, given their age and quality.

Enzo Maresca must be incredibly excited to install his philosophy into the aforementioned trio, who all suit his play style perfectly.

Gallagher and Caicedo are particularly valuable to Chelsea, yet with that in mind, let’s take a look at a Chelsea star who’s now worth even more than the two midfielders.

What Chelsea paid for Cole Palmer

Having progressed through the ranks at Manchester City, Cole Palmer finally earned his breakthrough in the 2021/22 campaign, making four appearances.

In the following season, he’d go on to feature more frequently, playing 14 Premier League games but only starting twice, picking up just one assist.

Nevertheless, last summer, Chelsea saw the potential in the number 20 and took the risk of paying £40m to acquire the forward on Deadline Day.

Todd Boehly believed that he would play a huge role in the rebuilding of the club, and Palmer signed a seven-year contract, which has the option to extend for a further 12 months.

But absolutely nobody would have expected the extent of what was to come from the England international.

Cole Palmer’s value in 2024

It took the left-footed ace three games to truly get into the swing of things at his new club, but after scoring and assisting in a 4-1 victory over Burnley, there was no looking back.

The 22-year-old simply kept scoring while also proving that he can serve as a creative outlet, even single-handedly dragging Chelsea over the line in some games.

Throughout the campaign, Palmer started 29 Premier League matches, scoring an incredible 22 goals and registering 11 assists, which truly does make him “world-class,” as dubbed by teammate Carney Chukwuemeka.

To top off a perfect individual season, the former Citizen won the Premier League’s Young Player of the Season award, but what is Palmer worth right now?

Highest-Valued AM In Europe Player Value Cole Palmer £85m Florian Wirtz £85m Jamal Musiala £85m Arda Guler £51m Bruno Fernandes £43m Via CIES’ Football Observatory

Well, according to CIES’ Football Observatory, Palmer is estimated to be worth £85m, the joint-highest figure alongside Fernandez.

This also means that the versatile attacker is worth more than Gallagher and Caicedo, £51m and £68m, which is incredible considering the latter arrived for a record-breaking fee of £115.

For further context on just how valuable he is, Palmer is currently also the joint-highest-valued attacking midfielder in the world, alongside German duo Jamal Musiala and Florian Wirtz.

The fact that Palmer registered the most goal contributions in the entire Premier League last season is just one reason why his value has skyrocketed.

However, what will please Boehly is that if Palmer has an impact at the European Championships with England this summer, his estimated worth will only increase even further.

Overall, the signing of Palmer was without doubt the bargain of the 2023/24 season, and it’s fair to say that Chelsea truly hit the jackpot on their £40m superstar.