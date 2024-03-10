Chelsea's business since the arrival of Todd Boehly has been nothing short of erratic, with the Blues not afraid to splash the cash on new signings.

Earlier this week, it was revealed that the club had made a loss of £90.1m in the financial year ending 30th June 2023, with the club's dealings in the transfer market playing a huge part in the finances.

The club have spent over £1bn since Boehly's arrival, with players such as Enzo Fernández and Moises Caicedo arriving at Stamford Bridge for fees over £100m - with the latter breaking the English transfer record.

Should they breach any FFP rules, the club could face multiple punishments, with the Blues potentially needing to sell players in the near future to have any chance of staying within the limits of the Premier League's rules.

Mauricio Pochettino's side will be looking to raise funds where necessary with a Cobham academy graduate potentially on the way, but he would bring in a significant fee given his rapid increase in market value.

Conor Gallagher's stats at Chelsea

Conor Gallagher joined the club as an eight-year-old, spending the majority of his youth career in the academy before finally getting his opportunity to impress.

During the 2018/19 season, the midfielder won the club's academy Player of the Year award, signing a new three-year deal in the summer of 2019 ahead of joining Charlton Athletic on loan for the 2019/20 season.

He was an instant hit at The Valley, winning the EFL's Young Player of the Month award in his first season as a professional footballer at senior level. He then moved to Swansea in a move that would take him to the next level.

His impressive first season in the Championship saw him jump to the Premier League, joining West Brom on loan in a season the club suffered relegation back to England's second tier.

The relegation was a blow, but Gallagher still impressed, with the Blues allowing him to leave on loan once more, this time to Crystal Palace - a move that would see him burst onto the scene.

He made 34 appearances for the Eagles in England's top flight, scoring eight times, with Gallagher earning his first-ever senior England call-up during the 2021/22 season.

He's since been crucial to Chelsea, making 60 appearances in the Premier League for his boyhood club, taking the captain's armband on multiple occasions.

Conor Gallagher's market value in 2024

The "fantastic" midfielder, as dubbed by Thomas Tuchel, cost the club nothing as he came through their academy, with the Blues currently reaping the rewards of their fantastic youth setup.

In 2024, the 24-year-old is now worth £35m as per Transfermarkt - a figure that is more than Chelsea teammate Ben Chilwell, who is now only rated at £25m just under four years after his £45m move from Leicester City. It's also more than their star striker Nicolas Jackson, whose value according to Transfermarkt sits at just £30m.

Gallagher has made 25 appearances under Pochettino, with the Englishman playing in a more advanced role ahead of Fernandez and Caicedo.

With rumours about a potential departure, the club will have to weigh up all options. Gallagher will command a decent fee to prise him away from Stamford Bridge, but they would be losing a player who possesses a lot of qualities and has a huge future ahead of him.