As most football fans already know, Chelsea have spent an awful lot of money over the last two seasons in order to bolster their squad and increase their chances of becoming a force within the Premier League again.

However, Todd Boehly's efforts are yet to be met to any avail as the club currently resides in mid-table, with securing a top-four berth now looking highly unlikely.

Although the Blues' form hasn't been to the expected standards for the past couple of seasons, as recently as 2021, the squad - then led by Thomas Tuchel - were the Champions of Europe.

However, despite having one of the most successful spells at Chelsea for a manager in recent times, Tuchel was sacked by Boehly somewhat prematurely, with the American businessman having since spent over £1b in pursuit of glory.

Despite the playing staff at Stamford Bridge not remaining consistent, one thing which has is their academy. Chelsea's youth set-up is one of the best in England and has produced players such as John Terry and now, club captain Reece James.

There are even multiple academy graduates within Mauricio Pochettino's first-team fold, such as Trevoh Chalobah and Levi Colwill.

Although their top-flight performance isn't likely where they would want it to be, their academy is still producing stellar Premier League talent.

Levi Colwill's market value

The latter-mentioned player has been in and around Chelsea's first team since he returned from his loan to Brighton and Hove Albion last season.

Colwill was among the Seagulls' best defenders throughout the 2022/23 season and had many clubs vying for his signature over the summer.

However, these bids were ignored and Chelsea chose to keep the youngster within their first-team ranks in order to utilise him across the season.

It now seems as if that risk has been met with a reward as, according to CIES Football Observatory, Colwill is now the joint-fourth highest-valued player at the club, despite having cost the Blues nothing amid his rise from the youth ranks.

Somewhat surprisingly, this has put the Cobham graduate ahead (in regard to value) of teammate, James.

Colwill's value currently stands at around €60m (£51m) whereas his compatriot is currently ranked at the €40m (£34m) mark.

Indeed, this is likely largely due to the injuries the right-back has suffered over the last year, but, it pays homage to the development Colwill has been through over the last couple of seasons.

Levi Colwill's season in numbers

As well as being highly sought-after in summer, January was no different for the 20-year-old as teams such as Liverpool were circling around the idea of making an offer for a player who has even been likened to a certain Virgil van Dijk.

Throughout the 2023/24 season, the centre-back has been a constant in Chelsea's team. He has played 27 times in all competitions thus far and has even managed to contribute to two goals.

Although his natural position is centre-back, Colwill - who has been hailed as a "Rolls-Royce" by talent scout Jacek Kulig as a marker of his elegant quality - has also been deployed at left-back on ten occasions.

According to Sofascore, in the Premier League alone, the youngster has averaged 2.2 tackles and recovered 4.5 balls per game, indicating his defensive prowess at either full-back or his usual centre-back berth.

Levi Colwill's 2023/24 Premier League season in numbers 20 games (18 starts) 1 goal 1 assist 3 'big chances' created 83% pass accuracy rate 2.2 tackles per game 1.3 interceptions per game 4.5 balls recovered per game 71% aerial duels won 65% total duels won 7.02 avg. match rating Stats via Sofascore

As such, with James unable to remain fit for a consistent period at Stamford Bridge, it is no surprise that the towering Colwill has overtaken him with regard to his soaring value.