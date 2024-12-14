Chelsea’s academy has provided countless talents through the years, with numerous of them having a huge impact on the club’s first team.

Enzo Maresca’s squad includes numerous academy graduates, including Reece James, who’s been constantly plagued with injuries over the last couple of seasons.

The right-back has been restricted to just 241 minutes in the Premier League during 2024/25, making just four appearances before yet another hamstring issue put him back on the sidelines.

However, centre-back Levi Colwill has been crucial to the Blues’ recent success, starting 14 of the 15 matches to date - helping keep three clean sheets in the process.

Such form has seen him earn multiple England call-ups over the last couple of months, undoubtedly increasing his price tag, which could see him set a record should he ever depart Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea’s record academy departures

Central midfielder Conor Gallagher was a crucial part of Mauricio Pochettino’s squad last season, featuring in all but one league match - the most of any player in the squad.

However, the Englishman wasn’t a part of Maresca’s plans after his arrival in the summer, subsequently allowing the former youth star to depart his boyhood club.

The 24-year-old would move to Atlético Madrid in a deal worth £34m, with João Félix coming in the other direction, making him one of the most expensive sales from the Cobham academy.

Left-back Ian Maatsen is another player sold after the Italian’s appointment, leaving the Blues after making just 15 first-team appearances during his time in West London.

The Dutchman would move to fellow English side Aston Villa for £37.5m - cashing in on the defender after his impressive loan spell with Borussia Dortmund that saw him reach the Champions League final.

However, despite the big money received for their respective services, one other player departed the club for a massive fee, failing to make the impact he would’ve wanted after leaving his boyhood side.

Biggest fees received for a Chelsea academy graduate Player Fee 1) Mason Mount £55m 2) Ian Maatsen £37.5m 3) Conor Gallagher £34m = Tammy Abraham £34m 5) Fikayo Tomori £30m Stats via Transfermarkt

The player who Chelsea made the right call selling

Midfielder Mason Mount was seen as a hugely exciting prospect after making his debut at Bridge back in 2019 after his loan spell with Championship side Derby County.

He starred under Frank Lampard, who took the job that summer and made the 25-year-old a key player in his side - subsequently dubbing the Englishman as “exceptional”.

Mount would feature in the first team for four years, amassing a total of 195 appearances for his boyhood side, before departing in a £55m deal to join Manchester United last summer - a move that didn’t go down well with the fanbase.

However, the “outstanding” ace, as dubbed by former England boss Gareth Southgate, has massively struggled since his move to Old Trafford, with injuries plaguing his time in the North West.

Mason Mount's injury history after leaving Chelsea Season Injury Days missed Games missed 2023/24 Unknown 37 6 2023/24 Calf 110 21 2024/25 Hamstring 22 3 2024/25 Head 2 0 Total: 4 injuries 171 30 Stats via Transfermarkt

He’s only made 32 appearances in the last 18 months at the Theatre of Dreams, only featuring in 12 matches in 2024/25, most of which have come off the substitutes' bench.

As a result of his recent troubles, Mount has seen his market value plummet to just £29m, as per Transfermarkt, with Chelsea doing an excellent job in offloading him whilst his stock was at its highest.

He undoubtedly demonstrated glimpses of his quality during his time in the first team at the Bridge, playing a huge part in their Champions League triumph back in 2020/21.

Many fans will be glad to see his lack of impact since his departure, with his sale allowing for key investments which have seen the club rise up the table during Maresca’s reign in recent months.