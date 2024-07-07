Chelsea have submitted a bid to sign a £70 million striker after manager Enzo Maresca personally welcomed the move, and they've received a reply to their approach.

Chelsea targeting new senior attackers despite busy early summer

The west Londoners have officially confirmed a flurry of early deals, spending around £105 million in total on the signings of defender Tosin Adarabioyo, starlet striker Marc Guiu, youngster Omari Kellyman, midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and Brazilian prodigy Estevao Willian.

Related £210,000-per-week striker compared to Ronaldo really wants Chelsea move He thinks a switch to Stamford Bridge is the best possible outcome for him.

Chelsea helped to fund those moves by shaking hands on exits for Hakim Ziyech, Lewis Hall, Omari Hutchinson and Ian Maatsen, who have been sold for around £84 million in total.

Estevao, who is highly-rated but not set to join until 2025, and Guiu could be seen as ones for the future - rather than immediate upgrades to Maresca's first team attacking options.

Therefore, it is believed co-sporting directors Laurence Stewart and Paul Winstanley remain in the market for new senior attackers. Chelsea missed out on a deal for Michael Olise, despite widely reported talks, with the 22-year-old instead joining Vincent Kompany at Bayern Munich.

A new wide player is still possible, though, as Chelsea maintain a rumoured interest in Athletic Bilbao starlet Nico Williams among others. Chelsea are also believed to be in the market for a new striker, with Mauricio Pochettino relying heavily on Cole Palmer for Chelsea's output last term.

Chelsea's top scorers in all competitions last season Goals Cole Palmer 25 Nicolas Jackson 17 Raheem Sterling 10 Noni Madueke 8 Conor Gallagher 7

Napoli star Victor Osimhen is among Chelsea's striker targets, with the Nigerian said to favour a move to Stamford Bridge as his best possible option. Chelsea chiefs have held internal discussions over Ivan Toney as well, coming after his heroic extra-time assist for Harry Kane against Slovakia in the Last 16 of Euro 2024.

Another striker to be linked quite recently is Atletico Madrid starlet Samu Omorodion. The 20-year-old has just impressed on a season-long loan at Deportivo, scoring nine goals and registering an assist in 36 appearances.

While these numbers don't appear mind-blowing on paper, he is very highly-rated in Spain and viewed as a player with real potential.

"Omorodion is an imposing centre-forward blessed with great physicality, aerial prowess, speed and agility, a combination which has given many experienced defenders nightmares at the start of his career," wrote reporter Tom Olver in The Metro.

"The Spain U21 international has also been praised for his tenacious work ethic and has a reputation for tirelessly pressing his opponents."

Chelsea submit bid for Omorodion after Maresca green light

The Sun have an update on Chelsea's pursuit of the Spaniard, and it is believed Maresca personally welcomes the prospect of him joining the west Londoners as he green-lights a move.

Chelsea have also submitted a £42 million bid for Omorodion, but Atletico have replied by snubbing their approach as the La Liga side hold out for as much as £70 million.

Maresca has made clear he wants another forward to compete with Nicolas Jackson next season, with co-sporting directors Paul Winstanley and Laurence Stewart identifying Omorodion as the ideal profile suited to his style.