With the transfer window open and ready for action, Chelsea look set for another busy summer with both incomings and outgoings at the club.

The club have already acquired multiple highly touted South American talents in recent years, with Kendry Paez, Andrey Santos, and Angelo, as well as more established South American stars such as Enzo Fernández and Moises Caicedo.

So, as Chelsea look to almost stockpile these highly talented youngsters, who could be next on the list?

Chelsea transfer news

According to recent reports from journalist Uriel Lugt, Chelsea have made an offer for Boca Juniors Aaron Anselmino.

The offer is reportedly around the £13.4m mark, with Chelsea offering the 19-year-old a four-year deal.

This is comparable to the transfer fee for Paez when he was purchased from Independiente for around £10m, as the London club continue in their attempts to acquire the best young talent at cut prices, before they become unattainable later down the line.

Why Anselmino could be as exciting as Paez

Paez has been capturing the imagination for the last few months due to some stunning performances in his homeland. The catalogue of goals he's scoring (such as the one below) has generated much excitement.

Yet, there should be some fuss made around Anselmino too.

The "special" central defender talent, as dubbed by Analyst Ben Mattinson, made five appearances for Boca Juniors this campaign, scoring one goal in the Copa Sudamericana, and kept three clean sheets in his only three full 90s played.

Perhaps the most impressive aspect of Anselmino's game is how calm and composed he is at just 19-years-old. The confidence in his own touch, awareness of those around him and fearless approach allows him to evade pressure, calmly circulating possession at the back and playing through the lines.

There have already seen comparisons to another Chelsea great, Thiago Silva who has just left the club, someone who plays with complete composure and calmness on a football pitch.

Another similarity you can see with Anselmino and Silva is their timed aggression in the challenge, and their understanding of the right time to apply pressure.

Silva often had to do this in his later years due to a lack of pace, meaning his timing was even more key. However, whilst Anselmino is not slow, it's his timely aggression when challenging for the ball that often allows him to come out on top, realising the right trigger to close space and when to back off.

Similarly to Paez, Anselmino is highly rated in South America, and is deemed to be a "special" talent.

If Chelsea can get their hands on the defender to bolster their options at the back in years to come, on top of highly rated talents mentioned earlier, such as Paez, Santos, Angelo, Fernandez and Caicedo, they could end up building a strong South American core in the future.