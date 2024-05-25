Chelsea have reportedly submitted an under-the-radar bid for an £85 million player, amid their search for a new manager to replace Mauricio Pochettino.

Co-sporting directors Laurence Stewart and Paul Winstanley are leading the pursuit for Pochettino's successor, coming after the club announced his departure on Tuesday evening.

A shortlist of candidates to succeed the Argentine has been drawn up, ranging from Ipswich Town boss Kieran McKenna to Brentford's Thomas Frank, as well as Leicester City manager Enzo Maresca.

Sky Sports reporter Kaveh Solhekol also claimed this week that Chelsea have set a deadline for the end of next week to appoint their new manager, with a mysterious "high profile" name under consideration at Stamford Bridge alongside the aforementioned.

Fellow reliable journalist Ben Jacobs, sharing further detail on Pochettino's exit, says Chelsea are looking for a "young" and "progressive" head coach to take them forward.

"Several senior players surprised by the news [about Pochettino]," wrote Jacobs on X. "The dressing room wanted him to stay. Chelsea are looking for a 'young' manager. That really means 'modern' and 'progressive'. Chelsea are not considering Thomas Tuchel or Jose Mourinho. Ruben Amorim is not currently a frontrunner either. Kieran McKenna is expected to be a leading candidate, but #CFC feel Brighton are further ahead so would need to move fast."

McKenna has given the green light for Chelsea to approach him, according to Standard Sport, but chairman Todd Boehly will need to pay a compensation package of around £4 million to get him out of Portman Road.

It will be interesting to see who becomes the next Chelsea manager, but amidst the hunt for Pochettino's heir, Spanish news outlet Mundo Deportivo have claimed that the Blues have submitted a transfer bid.

Chelsea are targeting a replacement for veteran defender Thiago Silva as well as Pochettino, with the Brazilian playing his final game at the end of last season as he officially joins Fluminese.

Thiago Silva's career at Chelsea - the stats Number (Transfermarkt) Appearances 155 Goals 9 Assists 4 Yellow cards 16 Minutes played 12,729

Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo has been linked, with reports even suggesting that Pochettino wanted Chelsea to sign Araujo while he was manager.

Chelsea submit under-the-radar bid for Ronald Araujo

As per Mundo, it is believed Chelsea have already submitted an offer to sign Araujo, amid their search for a new head coach.

The Uruguay international is considered non-transferable, but Barca realise there is a danger of him being tempted away. Araujo still hasn't put pen to paper on a new contract, making this situation one to watch. Other reports have claimed that Barca value him at around £85 million, as Chelsea seek a "high profile" replacement for Silva.