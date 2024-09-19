Amid yet another attempt to rebuild themselves into a side capable of finishing inside the Premier League's top four, Chelsea could lose yet another star man to Real Madrid in a repeat of Antonio Rudiger's 2022 exit.

Chelsea transfer news

It's a rare day when the Blues are not dominating the headlines on the transfer front, with Todd Boehly far from afraid to splash the cash even to no avail thus far. So far this season, it has once again been a case of two steps forward and one step back with an impressive victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers sandwiched in between defeat against Manchester City and a frustrating draw against Crystal Palace.

Related Lukaku arrived instead: Tuchel wanted Chelsea to sign star now worth £152m It's safe to say the club made a huge error in not securing a move for the talent.

Those at Stamford Bridge did at least get back to winning ways last time out, however, defeating Bournemouth late on courtesy of Christopher Nkunku's strike from the bench.

Away from the action on the pitch, meanwhile, the London giants could be about to do business with European champions Real Madrid once again, but not for a deal that they'll want to sanction. According to reports, Real Madrid now have Reece James among their top targets and are plotting a move to sign the right-back in 2025 if he finds a solution for his injury problems.

It's in Madrid that James would be reunited with Rudiger, having won the Champions League with the dominant centre-back in 2021 before the German left Chelsea just one year later.

As Chelsea's captain, it remains to be seen whether James would complete such a move, but the lure of the Santiago Bernabeu is rarely one that players deny, making next year a very interesting watch. It would certainly sum up the machine that is Real Madrid if they replaced veteran Dani Carvajal with a player of James' calibre.

"Perfect" James is in crucial moment

There's no one who is doubting James' ability on the pitch, but after another recent injury setback, the question will come as to whether Chelsea should simply move on. The answer to that question, however, should centre around patience in a player who only few can match in his position when he is fit and firing.

Former manager Mauricio Pochettino was certainly aware of that quality even amid the injuries, saying via Chelsea Chronicle: “He’s a player that can be a leader, his character, his qualities. He’s present and the future of the club. He’s a perfect player, person, to be captain.”

If, and whilst it remains a big if, James can stay fit then the Real Madrid door looks set to swing open alongside the chance to write his name in history alongside the likes of Jude Bellingham and Kylian Mbappe.

It's a move that Rudiger made in the past and now one Chelsea's academy graduate could yet make next summer. It would be an undoubted dagger for those at Stamford Bridge, that's for sure, who'd be watching on as the star they've waited for time and time again swapped London for Madrid.