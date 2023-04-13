Chelsea's reported summer target Alexis Mac Allister is expected to leave Brighton & Hove Albion over the coming months in search of a move to a top side.

Will Mac Allister move in the summer?

The Argentine has enjoyed the season of his career this term with impressive performances for the Seagulls nothing in comparison to his World Cup triumph with Argentina.

It certainly has been a season which the 24-year-old will not forget having netted eight goals and provided one assist in the Premier League (via Transfermarkt).

But his efforts on the international stage are what will see him receive his biggest plaudits having played a massive role in Argentina's World Cup campaign.

The Brighton man was not there simply to make up the numbers and started in all of their games following their defeat in the opener against Saudi Arabia (via Transfermarkt).

Having scored and even provided an assist in the final, it is believed the £50k-per-week ace has attracted interest from some of the Premier League's biggest clubs.

Indeed, the likes of Chelsea and Liverpool have both been credited with interest ahead of the summer as they look to bolster their squads for the 2023/24 campaign.

And speaking on his Here We Go podcast, Fabrizio Romano has claimed the expectation is for the midfielder to leave the south coast with a move to a top club on his radar:

(19:00) "I can tell you some things. The expectation is for both, [Moises] Caicedo and Mac Allister to get a top club move in the summer, then we have to see how the negotiation will go."

"For Mac Allister there is a lot of interest it's not just Liverpool. There are many clubs monitoring him. At the moment, there is still nothing advanced. So it's just Mac Allister's side speaking to clubs to understand what's the concrete interest as his father mentioned a few weeks ago, they will take their time so nothing is imminent."

Should Mac Allister join Chelsea?

The Blues have spent big this season and a lot of the money has gone on attacking options with a number of big-money players coming through the doors.

The likes of Joao Felix has joined the Londoners on loan until the end of the season, however, there is a belief that he could be signed permanently over the summer.

Mac Allister can play across a number of positions with central midfield and attacking midfield the two main positions he's been used as at Brighton this season (via Transfermarkt).

However, with the likes of Enzo Fernandez having also signed for big money this season and reports suggesting Chelsea could make a move for the likes of Moises Caicedo, you have to question where he could potentially fit in.

Perhaps a move for the Argentine could be a possibility if Chelsea fail to land Felix permanently over the summer, but perhaps they should be prioritising the Brighton man.

Mac Allister has been hailed as "magic" earlier in the season, and he has certainly impressed having provided a much higher successful take-on rate to Felix this season (via FBref).

Todd Boehly has shown no hesitation in splashing out on players he likes, however, perhaps Mac Allister could find more certain game time elsewhere over the summer.