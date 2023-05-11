Chelsea will be going into the summer transfer window with a striker and midfielder at the very top of their wishlist, according to Fabrizio Romano.

What do Chelsea need over the summer?

There is certainly an argument to be made for the Londoners being one of the biggest surprise packages of the 2022/23 campaign.

And it is not positive surprises that they have offered their fans with the Blues currently slumped in the bottom half of the table.

A lack of stability over their managers has been a big issue with Todd Boehly already onto his third manager of the campaign as the search for Graham Potter's permanent replacement goes on.

The money spent by the new Chelsea ownership has been nothing short of obscene over the last two transfer windows.

However, it does not seem they are ready to rein in their spending with a number of additions being eyed up ahead of the summer transfer market.

Indeed, speaking on his Here We Go podcast, the reliable journalist has been speaking about their main two priorities with just four games remaining in their campaign:

(13:30) "The striker will arrive for sure and I think the central midfielder too. So these are the two top priorities for Chelsea, in this moment, on the market then of course there could be more depending on the opportunities but striker and midfielder are the priorities."

Will a striker fix Chelsea?

Reports would suggest a deal to bring Mauricio Pochettino to Stamford Bridge is heading closer and closer to being agreed ahead of the summer.

The arrival of a fresh face in the dugout could potentially help the club over the summer given it is apparent they need to make some changes to their squad.

One of the biggest issues Potter was thought to have at Stamford Bridge was the sheer number of players at his disposal leaving it incredibly difficult for him to nail down his best XI.

However, one of their clearest issues is their lack of prowess in front of goal with the Blues having registered the fifth-fewest goals (34) of any club in the league this season.

Across all competitions, Chelsea's top scorer is Kai Havertz who has scored just nine goals this season and after Raheem Sterling (7) the next-highest scorers have just three goals to their name.

There are some reports claiming the Blues are keen to bring in Victor Osimhen on the back of his sensational campaign in Serie A with Napoli.

Considering Chelsea have been able to maintain one of the league's best defensive records, by adding a player of Osimhen's calibre, they could significantly increase their returns in front of goal.