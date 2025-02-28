With the wheels coming off of what was initially set to be a solid first season under Enzo Maresca, Chelsea have reportedly already tabled a blockbuster offer to sign a fresh attacking star this summer.

Chelsea transfer news

After splashing the cash once again last summer, it looked as though Todd Boehly's tactic was finally set to pay off. At last, the American had thrown enough at the transfer market to make something stick by hiring Maresca and welcoming a horde of young talents.

Just months later, however, and the Blues are back outside of the top four and on course to miss out on Champions League qualification yet again despite getting back to winning ways over Southampton last time out.

So, naturally, the solution looks destined to come via the summer transfer window once more as Boehly aims to spend his way out of a hole surrounded by disappointing buys.

The American could be onto something with this one though, setting his sights on an attacking reinforcement who has been a standout for one of Europe's top sides this season.

According to reports in Spain, Chelsea have tabled a blockbuster €80m (£66m) offer to sign Jamie Gittens from Borussia Dortmund this summer, but are reportedly set to fail with that bid with the German club demanding €100m (£83m) to sell their star winger.

That may not be the end of a growing transfer saga, however, with reports failing to rule out the chance that Chelsea decide to match Gittens' hefty valuation and welcome him back to English football for the first time since leaving Manchester City in 2020.