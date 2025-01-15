Chelsea transfer chiefs are getting busier and busier as this January window goes on, and it is believed they've submitted a January bid as they attempt to bring in a highly-rated forward.

Christopher Nkunku future pushes Chelsea into targeting forward

As reliably reported, winger Christopher Nkunku has set his sights on a move to Bayern Munich - with chairman Todd Boehly and BlueCo looking at extra attacking options in the January market as a result.

New contact has been made with Ipswich Town striker Liam Delap's agents, as per reliable journalist Simon Phillips, and Chelsea could use Bayern's interest in signing Nkunku as an opportunity to negotiate the signing of exciting teenage attacker Mathys Tel.

It is believed that, if Chelsea cannot land their preferred striker targets like Delap until the summer, then Tel is viewed as someone who can fill the gap until then in place of Nkunku - given the Frenchman's versatility across an attacking front three (Simon Phillips).

Chelsea's next Premier League fixtures Date Wolverhampton Wanderers (home) January 20 Man City (away) January 25 West Ham (away) February 3 Brighton (away) February 14 Aston Villa (home) February 22

The 19-year-old is said to be open to the prospect of making a Stamford Bridge switch as well, but he would want assurances over playing time given the vast strength in depth and competition for places in Chelsea's big squad (Graeme Bailey).

While Tel appears high on their transfer agenda before deadline day on February 3, he is by no means their only forward target, as reports from Spain continue linking the west Londoners with a move for Deportivo La Coruna starlet Yeremay Hernandez.

It was reported earlier this week that Chelsea are "ready to take" Hernandez from Deportivo, following his exceptional first-half of 24/25, where he's racked up eight goals and three assists in La Liga 2 so far.

The Spain Under-21 international's contract includes a £17 million release clause, and it is now believed Enzo Maresca's side have made their first bid.

Chelsea make £8.5 million offer to sign Yeremay Hernandez

As per Spanish newspaper Marca, Chelsea have offered Deportivo £8.5 million to sign Hernandez, and they intend to seal a deal for him in January.

Their plan is to acquire the 22-year-old and send him back out on loan to sister club Strasbourg in Ligue 1. However, they face stiff competition from AC Milan, who are plotting an identical bid of their own for Hernandez.

That being said, both clubs are likely to fall short in their initial approaches as things stand, as Deportivo appear to be holding out for Hernandez's full release clause. The winger has been called a "flamboyant" player by Football Talent Scout Jacek Kulig, who is an expert on world football's youngest gems to watch out for.

Kulig has also praised Hernandez's "pace, acceleration, dribbling, ball control, bravery, agility, versatility" - highlighting why Chelsea are keen to acquire the talent.