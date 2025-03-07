Chelsea made a huge leap towards the quarter-finals of the Europa Conference League last night, claiming a 2-1 win against FC Copenhagen despite not being at their best.

Reece James and Enzo Fernández got themselves on the scoresheet during the victory, handing Enzo Maresca’s side a slim lead ahead of the return leg at Stamford Bridge next week.

The victory maintained the Blues’ 100% record in Europe this campaign, extending their run to nine games in which they have won without tasting defeat - th