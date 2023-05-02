Chelsea are closing in on the potential appointment of Mauricio Pochettino as their next manager ahead of the summer.

What's the latest with Mauricio Pochettino to Chelsea?

The Blues are now over a month on from parting ways with Graham Potter and they remain with an interim manager in the dugout at Chelsea.

And it seems as if Frank Lampard will remain the interim manager until the summer as the Blues look to make an appointment to take charge at the end of the term.

Talks are still ongoing with their Argentine target, Pochettino, who is now believed to be the outright favourite for the vacancy at Stamford Bridge.

However, talks have now been going on for a number of weeks with the former Tottenham Hotspur boss with no real breakthrough yet to be seen.

Chelsea did not play over the weekend which saw them slump down to 12th in the Premier League table following Crystal Palace's victory.

But off the field, it seems as if talks are seeing a potential deal to bring the 51-year-old to the Bridge are edging closer to finally finding their Potter replacement.

Indeed, speaking on his YouTube channel, Fabrizio Romano has issued an update about the managerial search ongoing in west London:

(0:45) "The conversation between Pochettino and Chelsea is ongoing, it's going to continue in the next hours and days to reach final agreement.

"We know that [it's[ very close. Already last week the conversations were really positive. With that mission of Chelsea board, two members of Chelsea board [went] to Barcelona to meet with Mauricio Pochettino - he lives in Barcelona - and so to discuss about the possibility of this Chelsea job it's very advanced, but it's not something completed yet."

Should Chelsea appoint Pochettino?

It is perhaps surprising to see the Argentine so open to a potential move to Stamford Bridge given his connection to the north London side.

In the past, Pochettino has made his feelings known about the Blues as he suggested they were viewed as more of a rival to him than Arsenal during his time at Spurs.

And it is apparent the fans in north London were keen to see the Argentine return following the sacking of Antonio Conte.

But with this in mind, it is perhaps a positive in Pochettino's favour that he is willing to damage his reputation with Spurs fans to take over at the Bridge.

After all, there are a lot of young talents currently in the Chelsea squad which Pochettino will surely be relishing the opportunity of working with.

His time at Spurs was renowned for the work he done with their youth prospects and that is something he could certainly implement at the Bridge.

There is a lot of work needing to be done to turn around this Chelsea side, and Pochettino is a manager who was awarded time in north London to implement his philosophy.

If Todd Boehly can provide the Argentine with patience, he certainly has the track record to develop a young side but it is very dependent on the faith put in him by the board.