In yet another hectic transfer window, Chelsea are set to complete their seventh signing of the summer, with a player reportedly set to travel to complete his medical in the coming days.

Chelsea transfer news

After failing to qualify for the Champions League in another dismal campaign last time out, Chelsea parted ways with Mauricio Pochettino in his debut season before welcoming Enzo Maresca fresh from Championship promotion with Leicester City. The former Foxes boss is the latest manager tasked with steering a sinking ship back towards glory under Todd Boehly, and he's certainly been backed in pursuit of that this summer.

The Blues have so far welcomed six new players, with Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall following the Italian to Stamford Bridge alongside Omari Kellyman, Renato Veiga, Caleb Wiley, Marc Guiu and Tosin Adarabioyo.

Most recent signing Wiley is unlikely to be the last through the door, with just over a month left until the transfer window slams shut and a matter of weeks before the new Premier League campaign gets underway.

According to Esto Es Boca (via Ben Jacobs), Aaron Anselmino will travel to complete his Chelsea medical in the coming days to confirm a move worth around a reported £14m. All going well, those at Stamford Bridge will have a wait on their hands to see their new man in action, given that he is set to return to Boca Juniors for the remainder of their league campaign, which ends in December.

Still just 19 years old, Anselmino fits the trend of young South Americans in west London, joining the likes of Deivid Washington and Angelo, who completed similar moves last summer. Boehly will hope that it is this new-found contingent that eventually takes Chelsea back to the top of English and European football.

"Promising" Anselmino is one for the future

Chelsea have once again focused on the future when it comes to the majority of their incomings this summer, despite enduring another campaign to forget last time out. It seems as though Boehly is more than willing to sacrifice present-day results with an eye on years to come, and Anselmino is very much a part of that.

The teenager will only benefit from an extra few months at Boca Juniors before making a claim for a spot in Maresca's squad, perhaps in place of the likes of Trevoh Chalobah, who was left out of the Blues' tour of the USA as they look to show their academy graduate the door. Described as "highly promising" by South American football expert Nathan Joyes, Anselmino has a big future ahead.

A seventh signing of the summer, Chelsea have splashed the cash yet again in the hope of finally returning to the Champions League places this season.