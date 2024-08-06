Chelsea made improvements under the leadership of Mauricio Pochettino last season, but ultimately it didn't work out and the Argentinian manager departed after finishing sixth in the Premier League.

Enzo Maresca's appointment promises an exciting control-focused identity and points toward a long-term project that could see Todd Boehly's ownership reach new, illustrious heights.

Chelsea: Pre-season Results Date Fixture Result 03/08/2024 vs Man City 4-2 loss 01/08/2024 vs Club America 3-0 win 27/08/2024 vs Celtic 4-1 loss 25/08/2024 vs Wrexham 2-2 draw

Pre-season preparations, however, have left plenty to be desired, and Chelsea may well require some added mettle in the middle, especially as Conor Gallagher is moving abroad.

Chelsea transfer news

Gallagher has been a crucial part of Chelsea's first team over the past few years, but despite being hailed as "priceless" by Pochettino only a few months ago, Atletico Madrid have agreed a €40m (£34m) deal with the Blues for his transfer.

As such, there might just be something in the news from Sky Sports that Chelsea are keen on signing Celtic's Matt O'Riley, with the Danish talent attracting attention from Atalanta.

Moreover, Leicester City and West Ham United are showing interest in the dynamic midfielder, who is reportedly valued at around £25m, so Chelsea will need to act swiftly.

What Matt O'Riley would bring to Chelsea

Celtic signed O'Riley from League One's MK Dons back in January 2022 for a sharp £1.5m, meeting his release clause after performances that clearly placed him a cut above his peers.

Hailed as a "magician" by talent scout Jacek Kulig, the one-time Fulham prospect has been an instrumental figure for Celtic in recent years, posting 19 goals and adding 18 assists across all competitions last season as the domestic double was clinched.

He's even been described to be a "wee bit like Frank Lampard" by pundit David Healy, with his prolificness from the centre of the park somewhat similar to that of the man who scored 211 goals and added 147 assists across his illustrious Blues career.

All-time Chelsea Top Scorers Rank Player Apps Goals 1. Frank Lampard 648 211 2. Bobby Tambling 328 177 3. Didier Drogba 381 164 4. Peter Osgood 355 139 5. Jimmy Greaves 164 131 Sourced via Transfermarkt

Lampard's ability to combine it all together in the engine room was first-rate, with his deadly forward-thrusting movements allowing him to strike on goal with regularity - also boasting the playmaking acumen to supply teammates effectively.

O'Riley, too, offers this kind of robust and highly technical threat, averaging 2.5 key passes, 1.7 tackles, 5.6 ball recoveries, one dribble and 4.6 successful duels per Premiership game last season, as per Sofascore.

The two-cap Denmark star is still only 23 years old and may well feel he has accomplished everything he set out to do at Celtic Park - after all, he's even proved himself in the Champions League despite his outfit's woes on the continent.

With three assists from six group games last term, he has what it takes, with such creative success proving to be another reason why he might be the second coming of Lampard down at Stamford Bridge.